NFP Appoints Mike Walsh as New Leader of Its Commercial Property and Casualty Business

"With his expertise, tenure within the organization, and relationships across NFP and the industry, Mike is the ideal person to lead our commercial P&C business."

In his new role, Mike will be part of an executive leadership team for NFP's P&C business that includes Brett Woodward, who leads NFP's personal risk business, and Tom Gillingham, who leads Totalis Program Underwriters, NFP's managing general agent (MGA) division. Together, they will be presidents of their respective areas, working with their teams to continue the growth of NFP's P&C business.

"I'm excited to lead our commercial P&C business and collaborate across the organization to drive growth and enhance our impact for clients," said Walsh. "We have an outstanding team with the specialized expertise and capabilities clients need in today's environment. We are aligned in our focus and excited to take the business to new heights."

As Walsh takes on this new role, Kate Henry will be taking on sole leadership of NFP's Northeast region, expanding her oversight to all aspects of the business. Jared Solomon continues as COO of NFP's P&C business, leading day-to-day operations and working closely with P&C leaders to advance the overall objectives of the business.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

