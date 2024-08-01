NFP Appoints Mike Walsh as New Leader of Its Commercial Property and Casualty Business

Walsh, a long-time leader within NFP, brings expertise, relationships across the company and the industry, and a proven ability to enhance results
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced that Mike Walsh is the new leader of the company's commercial P&C business. In this role, Walsh will execute a strategy to drive organic growth, capture new business, expand acquisition opportunities and increase revenue. He will report to Ed O'Malley, EVP and head of insurance brokerage and consulting for NFP.
"With his expertise, tenure within the organization, and relationships across NFP and the industry, Mike is the ideal person to take on this role," said O'Malley. "Since joining us in 2015, he has delivered positive results in every position he's had at NFP, including most recently as co-president of our Northeast region. We look forward to his continued contributions as the leader of our commercial P&C business."
In his new role, Mike will be part of an executive leadership team for NFP's P&C business that includes Brett Woodward, who leads NFP's personal risk business, and Tom Gillingham, who leads Totalis Program Underwriters, NFP's managing general agent (MGA) division. Together, they will be presidents of their respective areas, working with their teams to continue the growth of NFP's P&C business.
"I'm excited to lead our commercial P&C business and collaborate across the organization to drive growth and enhance our impact for clients," said Walsh. "We have an outstanding team with the specialized expertise and capabilities clients need in today's environment. We are aligned in our focus and excited to take the business to new heights."
As Walsh takes on this new role, Kate Henry will be taking on sole leadership of NFP's Northeast region, expanding her oversight to all aspects of the business. Jared Solomon continues as COO of NFP's P&C business, leading day-to-day operations and working closely with P&C leaders to advance the overall objectives of the business.
NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.
