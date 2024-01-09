NFP Appoints Tony Greene President of Its Executive Benefits Division

Greene's specialized expertise and proven success in designing and implementing programs that help clients attract and retain top talent will drive the next phase of growth for the division

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has appointed Tony Greene as president of its Executive Benefits division, effective January 1, 2024. Greene, who joined NFP in 2012, previously led the company's business development efforts within the Executive Benefits division.

"Tony's experience, leadership and relationships within NFP and across the industry make him the ideal person to lead our Executive Benefits division," said Ed O'Malley, EVP, head of Insurance Brokerage and Consulting. "Tony has been instrumental in driving the growth of this business, cultivating integrated sales and expanding awareness of how executive benefits programs can be game-changing for organizations. We are excited to see his impact on the division's next phase of growth."

Greene succeeds Joe Carpenter, an industry luminary who has spent the past 30 years with NFP. Carpenter has taken on an emeritus role where he remains actively engaged in the business, working with clients, cultivating relationships and mentoring members of the team.

"It's hard to overstate just how much Joe means to NFP, our success in the executive benefits space and the industry as a whole," added O'Malley. "Through his leadership, we have built one of the top executive benefits practices, with 30+ offices, specializing in the development and administration of nonqualified plans, bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) programs and executive life and disability products. We are grateful for everything Joe has achieved and look forward to his continued engagement."

During his 20+ year career in financial services, Greene has become well-recognized for his expertise and understanding of executive compensation and benefits issues, as well as his ability to creatively design, implement and administer nonqualified benefits plans. Greene is also a member of NFP's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Advisory Committee.

"I'm thrilled to lead NFP's Executive Benefits division and build from Joe's outstanding work," said Greene. "Executive benefits are an increasingly essential tool for successful organizations. I'm excited to work with our exceptional team to help more organizations enhance their ability to compete for, retain and reward the leaders they need to drive growth and stakeholder value."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, www.nfp.com, 415-318-6441, [email protected], www.nfp.com

SOURCE NFP