NFP Appoints Tyler James North American Construction Property Broking Leader

Industry veteran brings expertise encompassing large real estate, manufacturing, renewable energy and infrastructure projects

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has hired Tyler James and appointed him as North American construction property broking leader. In this role, James will be responsible for the company's construction property lines, including builders risk, contractors equipment and fixed property coverages. James will support clients as they manage their risk exposures by leading the company's efforts to develop customized solutions and leveraging his deep experience as a broker and underwriter. He will report to Adrian Pellen, coleader of NFP's Construction and Infrastructure group.

"Tyler is an extraordinary talent, and I am absolutely thrilled that he is joining our Construction and Infrastructure team," said Pellen. "Placing builders risk insurance across the US and Canada has become increasingly complex due to unprecedented catastrophe events like wildfires, floods and convective storms. Clients demand world-class expertise to navigate this complex environment. Our investment in talented leaders like Tyler, together with our cutting-edge risk control-driven brokerage approach, puts us at the forefront to deliver what clients need."

James has more than a decade of commercial and construction underwriting experience. He has worked with many of Engineering News Record's Top 100 contractors and some of the largest owner/developers in the country. Most recently, James served as Midwest construction property manager for Zurich North America, where he implemented underwriting strategies, managed broker and client relationships, and identified product and coverage innovation. He has also held positions with Everest Insurance, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and CNA Insurance.

"This is an exciting opportunity with a company that's working to become the preeminent risk control-driven insurance advisor and broker in the construction and infrastructure field," said James. "I look forward to utilizing my experience and collaborating with my NFP colleagues to create and deliver innovative P&C solutions and exceptional service to our construction and infrastructure clients."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, NFP, 415-381-6441, [email protected], www.nfp.com

SOURCE NFP