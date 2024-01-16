NFP Earns Insurance Business Magazine's 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award

For third consecutive year, NFP is recognized for its industry-leading efforts to foster change, elevate inclusion and build a culture of belonging

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, has earned the 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Award from Insurance Business magazine. This is the third consecutive year that NFP has earned the award. NFP is one of only 15 insurance companies/brokers to receive this distinction.

"Being recognized by Insurance Business with the 5-Star DEI award again this year reflects our commitment to employee well-being, impact and belonging and how this commitment is resonating with our colleagues," said Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO, NFP. "Continuing to elevate our culture of belonging is essential to our people-first culture and we remain focused on expanding it in key areas throughout our company."

Launched in 2022, the DEI Awards recognize and celebrate companies in the insurance industry that demonstrate effective DEI programs to help foster change and promote a culture where individuals of all backgrounds and levels within the organization feel supported.

"This 5-Star DEI award recognizes our progress in creating DEIB systems and cultures that empower NFP employees to be successful. It also reminds us there is still work to do and motivates us to go even further," said Pamela Wheeler, chief diversity and inclusion officer, NFP. "It's important to align values with actions, and be accountable for outcomes, and this award tells us we're on the right path."

To determine the insurance companies with the most effective DEI programs, the Insurance Business America research team invited firms to share DEI initiatives they have focused on over the past year. The team also conducted one-on-one interviews with DEI professionals to gain an understanding of the industry standards for DEI and determine which companies met or exceeded these expectations. After receiving nominations for DEI initiatives, the team queried the companies' employees to gauge the effectiveness of these programs. Companies had to receive a score of 4.5 or greater to receive the 5-Star Award.

"Advancing DEI and a culture of belonging reaffirms our desire to listen and respond to the needs of our colleagues," said Mary Steed, chief people officer, NFP. "NFP continues to grow, and growth can make it challenging to advance a culture in ways that stay true to our core values. But this award really validates our efforts and inspires us to be even better for each other."

