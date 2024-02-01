NFP Expands National Yacht Practice, Appoints Tom Gresh to Lead It

Hiring of industry expert reflects company's focus on providing the specialized expertise high net worth clients need to navigate yacht purchases and ownership

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced Tom Gresh has joined the company to lead its national yacht practice. The practice is part of the company's Private Client Group, which provides customized coverage solutions for clients' high-value assets, including homes, jewelry, fine art, wine, memorabilia, automobiles and watercraft. In addition to the vessels themselves, the practice provides expertise and coverage solutions for the high-value items that are often on board, including custom sportfishing equipment, electronic navigation and communication equipment, custom tenders, and fine art.

"It's exciting to welcome Tom to our expanding yacht practice, which has been recently involved in some of the largest private yacht industry deals," said Brett Woodward, managing director, Personal Risk Leader. "Tom is one of the leading authorities in the yacht space and has the specialized expertise clients need to navigate an increasingly complex global market where the size and value of yachts continue to increase. I'm looking forward to his contributions to our growth as he guides clients who own or are purchasing yachts."

Gresh joins NFP with more than two decades of industry experience, which includes leading yacht practices for major insurance brokers. He is a recognized expert in the space, providing risk management insight and solutions to affluent clients who own or are considering the purchase of large watercraft. Gresh reports to Mike Melcher, who leads the company's Personal Risk business in its Atlantic region.

"Tom's ability to identify the complex liabilities associated with yacht ownership – including repair and refit contracts, extended navigation transits, custom modification, and charter activity – and address them with sophisticated risk mitigation and coverage solutions make him a valued resource for his NFP colleagues and clients from coast to coast," said Melcher. "Welcoming him to our team makes it clear that we are expanding our yacht practice with intention and focus."

Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Gresh is a Certified Private Risk and Insurance Adviser, Certified Marine Insurance Professional and a licensed Captain of the United States Coast Guard.

"NFP clearly values highly specialized expertise and understands why it's so important in advising clients," said Gresh. "Purchasing and insuring a yacht is an increasingly complex undertaking and clients need a dedicated team with the right insights and relationships. I look forward to providing clients with best-in-class advice and service that give them peace of mind throughout their yacht ownership, as well as spearheading our efforts to grow this business."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, NFP, 4153816441, [email protected], www.nfp.com

SOURCE NFP