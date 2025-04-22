NFP Expands North American Construction and Infrastructure Group, Welcomes Jake Lyon and Darren Beard

Addition of two risk control leaders strengthens NFP's P&C capabilities in its Central region

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the addition of two risk control leaders in its Construction and Infrastructure (C&I) Group. Jake Lyon joins as senior vice president, Risk Control Advisory Leader, and Darren Beard joins as vice president, Risk Control, Transportation. Both Lyon and Beard are based in the Kansas City, Missouri, area and report to Adrian Pellen, co-leader of NFP's C&I Group.

"We're very excited for Jake and Darren to join NFP as we continue investing in resources that help construction clients manage risk holistically," said Pellen. "Our risk control business plays a crucial role in supporting risk management for construction and infrastructure clients in a rapidly evolving industry. With their construction engineering expertise and deep understanding of insurance principles, they will drive growth by developing solutions to help our clients manage risk and maximize the impact of their coverage across North America."

Lyon has over two decades of risk management experience, most recently as managing director, Risk Control, IMA Financial Group, Inc. He also served as a vice president, senior loss control consultant, Lockton Companies, and as a Field Safety Coordinator at Burns & McDonnell.

"Jake and Darren will be key resources for our construction clients, and I'm thrilled they are part of the team," said Amanda Ruback, managing director, P&C, Central region. "We're in an exciting growth period in our region, and Jake and Darren will have the opportunity to shape the future of the risk control insights and solutions we offer to our clients."

Beard, who also has over two decades of professional experience, previously held the position of director, Transportation Risk Control, IMA Financial Group, Inc. He also served as vice president, senior Loss Control consultant, Lockton Companies, where he spent over ten years.

"Joining NFP is an amazing opportunity, especially at a time of change in the construction risk industry," said Lyon and Beard in a joint statement. "As the cost of risk has increased in the last five years, clients need proactive support as they identify and implement risk controls to maximize their impact. We're looking forward to leveraging NFP's breadth of expertise and resources and establishing ourselves as the go-to risk management resources in the Kansas City area and beyond."

