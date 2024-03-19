NFP Forms Strategic Alliance with Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. to Support the Mid-Market's Environmental Risk Needs

NFP will connect Partner with companies that need Phase I assessments as part of the environmental due diligence and pollution liability insurance acquisition processes

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced a strategic alliance with Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. (Partner). Through this relationship, NFP will connect Partner, a provider of engineering, environmental, construction, energy and valuation consulting services, with companies that need Phase I Environmental Site Assessments. Upon completion of these assessments, which are required to place environmental insurance on at-risk properties, NFP can advance the insurance proposal and secure coverage for the insured.

"We're excited to formally join forces with Partner and support companies that encounter environmental risk, such as evidence of historic contamination or an obligation to defend or indemnify lenders for environmental loss," said Chris Alviggi, head of NFP's Environmental Risk Practice. "Through this national strategic alliance, we can better serve the middle market with low-cost, baseline environmental risk assessments by providing a simple and efficient process for clients looking to acquire assets while mitigating risk."

For companies seeking to dispose of or acquire real estate assets such as brownfields, Phase I Environmental Site Assessments are necessary and an integral tool for mitigating risk and creating cash flow stability in commercial real estate transactions.

"NFP recognizes the need for a more tailored approach to supporting the small and mid-cap markets by providing additional guidance in assessing their clients' environmental risks," said Patrick Lorimer, executive director at Partner. "Partner understands this unique approach and provides support consistent with the needs of NFP and their clients. Our seamless and collaborative support allows all involved parties to make better coverage decisions."

This streamlined approach provides a formal, national footprint for efficient and productive collaboration that helps shared clients avoid surprises when securing insurance and closing property transactions. "This strategic alliance between NFP and Partner works very effectively and clears the way for us to secure the necessary environmental and pollution liability insurance we need, while also enhancing our ability to achieve our financial goals," said Sean Darcy, managing member, Darcy Carbon, an NFP client.

