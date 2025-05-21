NFP Introduces Professional Employer Organization and Staffing Practice Group, Partnership with SHRM

Creating a PEO and Staffing Practice group underscores NFP's commitment to educating and advocating for small and medium-size businesses

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the formation of its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and Staffing Practice group. Led by Sharla St. Rose, managing director, the group provides consulting services to PEOs and advises small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) on finding partners best equipped to support their needs through NFP's PEO Center of Excellence (COE).

"With the creation of this group, we are elevating the connectivity between HR professionals and PEOs," said St. Rose. "NFP is well positioned to address the unique challenges that small and medium-size businesses face with their HR administration, costs, compliance and scalability. Our PEO COE offers expert guidance to evaluate, negotiate, select and implement the most appropriate PEO, ensuring businesses can stay focused on their core mission while benefiting from comprehensive HR services."

In conjunction with the launch, NFP has partnered with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to make its PEO COE available to SHRM members and the broader HR community. This partnership provides educational resources while simplifying employee benefits and workforce management. In addition, SHRM members and small to medium-size businesses will have direct access to COE experts tasked with managing the PEO vetting process and providing customized recommendations that align with their specific organizational requirements.

"Being in the right PEO can be transformative for both business growth and improved employee satisfaction," said Kim Bell, NFP's head of Health and Benefits. "We're proud to partner with SHRM, the leading association for HR professionals, to help small and medium-size businesses evaluate PEO solutions that address their needs and goals. We look forward to Sharla's leadership of this exciting new group and her collaboration with SHRM and teams across our business."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 8,000 colleagues in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of.

