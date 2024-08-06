NFP Launches Totalis Benefits - Life, Absence and Disability Expertise for Employers - and Welcomes Nate Schoedel to Lead It

The practice, led by an experienced employee benefits leader, focuses on addressing employer needs in the evolving ancillary benefits landscape

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the launch of Totalis Benefits, a new national employee benefits practice. The practice will feature life, absence and disability expertise, along with products and solutions that help employers meet the evolving needs of their workforce in this space. In addition, Nate Schoedel has joined NFP as a senior vice president and practice leader. He will report to Kim Bell, executive vice president, head of Health and Benefits.

"We're excited to launch Totalis Benefits and welcome Nate to NFP," said Bell. "This segment of the benefits industry has lacked adequate resources to address client needs. We've created the practice to close this gap and provide clients with both a consultative and marketing view of life, absence and disability products and services. Nate is uniquely qualified for this role and has extensive experience building strategic relationships and serving as an invaluable partner to clients, colleagues, carriers and vendor partners."

Under Schoedel's leadership the practice will advocate for clients and their employees' various life, absence and disability needs. He will also work with carrier partners to align their products and services to effectively meet client needs. Schoedel is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in the employee benefits industry. He is primarily focused on ancillary group benefits, including areas such as leave, claims and account management. Prior to NFP, he held senior leadership positions with Lincoln Financial Group and also served as regional director at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of NFP's growth in the employee benefits space and lead this exciting new practice," said Schoedel. "This particular sector of benefits coverage, as well as client needs, has become more complex in recent years due to conflicting state laws and the rise of remote work. We look forward to providing the specialized insight, expertise and guidance clients need to make informed decisions that benefit their employees."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

