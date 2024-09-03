NFP Recognized Among Business Insurance's Best Places to Work in Insurance for 2024

For the eighth consecutive year, NFP earned the accolade as an insurance industry employer with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced that Business Insurance has designated the company as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance. This is the eighth year in a row that Business Insurance has recognized NFP for its outstanding performance in establishing a workplace where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

"We are very proud to be recognized again this year among the Best Places to Work in Insurance," said Doug Hammond, CEO of NFP. "This honor is a tremendous reflection of our consistency and focus on maintaining a people-first experience that is among the best in our industry. I am grateful to our team for continuing to advance a culture that makes NFP an attractive partner for all stakeholders. I'm excited to work toward earning our place on the list again in 2025."

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group. The group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company's commitment to attracting, developing and retaining great talent through a combination of culture, benefits and other programs that their employees value. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

"Being one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance inspires us to do even more to support our employees and invest in resources that make NFP an employer of choice," said Mary Steed, NFP's chief people officer. "We are aligned in our values, have a team of exceptional people and hold ourselves accountable for the outcomes we create. We're on the right path and will keep working together to enhance the employee experience and refine the culture that is essential to our success."

NFP's eighth consecutive appearance on the list comes after being acquired by Aon in April. As an independent and connected platform within Aon, NFP remains committed to advancing its people-first culture and delivering an employee experience driven by well-being, belonging and impact.

"This incredible recognition is a testament to NFP's focus on culture and colleagues, which will only grow as an Aon company," said Lisa Stevens, chief administrative officer of Aon. "As one firm, we are committed to cultivating an experience where every colleague feels supported and enabled to reach their full potential."

The Best Places to Work in Insurance program divides employers into the categories of small, 25 – 249 employees; medium, 250 – 999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. The ranking, which features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000, will be unveiled in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at businessinsurance.com.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.

In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, businessinsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at [email protected].

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

