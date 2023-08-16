NFP Relocates Its New York City Corporate Office to 200 Park Avenue, the MetLife Building

Space in iconic midtown Manhattan property supports company's commitment to employee well-being, collaboration and delivering integrated solutions to clients

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker (P&C), benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has signed a lease for office space at 200 Park Avenue, the MetLife Building. The space on the 32nd floor of this iconic, upscale Manhattan office building will be the company's New York City corporate office beginning in September 2023. The office space offers a flexible work environment for up to 200 team members and aligns with NFP's collaborative approach to supporting employees, clients and partners.

"Our new corporate office at 200 Park is a world-class workspace," said Mike Goldman, president and chief operating officer, NFP. "The design of the space and the amenities throughout the building will enhance our team's ability to work together and deliver the integrated P&C, benefits, wealth management and retirement solutions our clients need."

A world-renowned property in the heart of midtown Manhattan, 200 Park Avenue is a LEED Platinum-certified building with direct and convenient access to Grand Central Station, a major transportation hub. The building also features unparalleled amenities, including exciting fine dining options, brand-new fitness/wellness facilities, flexible and collaborative meeting and event spaces, a VIP greeter service and state-of-the-art technology.

"We are very excited to move into 200 Park and take full advantage of everything the building has to offer," said Ginnette Quesada-Kunkel, chief human resources officer, NFP. "This move reflects the health of our business and commitment to providing an exceptional employee experience that elevates well-being, belonging and impact."

NFP occupied its previous location at 340 Madison Avenue for 15 years.

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, NFP, 415-318-6441, [email protected], www.nfp.com

SOURCE NFP