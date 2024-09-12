NFP Strengthens Construction and Infrastructure Group, Welcomes Thomas Strong, Technology and Innovation Specialist

Experienced leader brings expertise in the rapidly developing construction technology sector with a focus on maximizing efficiency and mitigating risk for clients

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the hiring of Thomas Strong as senior vice president, Construction Technology and Innovation. As a leader within NFP's Construction and Infrastructure (C&I) Group, Strong, who is based in Toronto, will advance NFP's expertise in emerging technology and innovations in the construction space. He will report to Adrian Pellen, managing director and coleader of NFP's C&I Group.

"Thomas is an outstanding addition who brings tremendous value to NFP's North American C&I team," said Pellen. "We're witnessing rapid emergence and adoption of new technologies in the construction and infrastructure sector that enhance the experience for clients. By investing in talent, including Thomas, we're enhancing our position to provide expertise on how to most effectively assess and implement technology to drive better performance and reduce risk."

Strong has over two decades of experience working with construction technology, including as cofounder and CEO of Building Transformations, a nonprofit focused on the adoption of new technologies across the architectural, engineering and construction industries. Prior to his new role at NFP, Strong consulted for wired construction on assignments for building and infrastructure clients. He also previously held the chief technology officer position at EllisDon, one of North America's largest construction companies.

"I'm excited to join NFP's future-minded C&I team and look forward to building on the progress they've made in recent years," said Strong. "Given the volume of recent advancements in construction technology, clients need guidance on how to stay competitive with tech while avoiding risk to their employees and projects. Adrian and his team have a foundation of trust with their clients and a record of improving efficiency, which are essential to driving our impact even further."

