NFP to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on November 9, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, will post its third quarter 2023 earnings results the evening of November 8, 2023, to a password-protected website hosted by http://www.intralinks.com.

In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the third quarter results on November 9, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can request access to NFP's earnings results and the conference call by contacting NFP at [email protected].

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Josh Wozman, NFP, 415-318-6441, [email protected], www.nfp.com

