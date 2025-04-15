NFP Welcomes Caleb Weir, Adding Construction and Infrastructure Expertise in Central Region

With focused industry experience in both P&C and benefits solutions, Weir will drive growth in the Kansas City area and beyond

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, is excited to announce the addition of Caleb Weir, senior vice president, Construction and Infrastructure (C&I), in its Central region. Weir, who will be based in Kansas City, Missouri, will report to Amanda Ruback, managing director, P&C, for NFP's Central region. He will also be closely aligned with Adrian Pellen, managing director and co-leader of NFP's C&I Group.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Caleb to NFP and our C&I team," said Pellen. "In today's rapidly evolving construction industry, clients need a dependable broker who can anticipate needs and proactively provide comprehensive capabilities. Caleb has established himself as a trusted client partner, and I'm looking forward to seeing him drive growth for us in Kansas City and throughout the region."

Weir has over a decade of experience working with clients on a variety of solutions, including risk management, surety services and employee benefits. He previously held the title of vice president and client advocate at IMA Financial Group, Inc., working with the construction and real estate industries. He also worked as an assistant vice president and client advocate at Lockton Companies in the Kansas City area.

"As we build out our expertise and capabilities in the Central region, we're glad to have Caleb as a specialized resource for our clients," said Ruback. "I'm excited about the opportunities for our team in Kansas City and employees across the region to collaborate with Caleb and extend our C&I offerings to more clients."

Weir holds the Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist certification from IRMI as well as the Associate in Risk Management and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designations. He has a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

"I'm excited to join NFP and the amazing team in the C&I Group," said Weir. "NFP's comprehensive approach to client relationships and market trends has created a record of success in a challenging market. Adrian and his team understand how to improve efficiency and create real impact, and I'm excited to continue this in Kansas City and beyond."

For more information, please reach out to Amanda Ruback at [email protected]. To learn more about NFP's Construction and Infrastructure practice please contact Adrian Pellen at [email protected].

