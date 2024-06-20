NFP Welcomes Jim Merrill to Surety Team Within Its Construction and Infrastructure Group

Construction surety veteran brings international advisory experience and leadership across complex construction and infrastructure projects

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the addition of Jim Merrill as senior vice president, Surety. In this role, Merrill joins a team providing construction and contract surety bond expertise and insights to construction industry clients. He reports to John Hyland, managing director and co-leader of NFP's Construction and Infrastructure (C&I) Group.

"Jim has been a well-respected industry peer for years, and we're looking forward to benefitting from his wealth of experience in advising middle- and large-market construction surety clients," said Hyland. "This addition strengthens our ability to provide surety solutions that align with our construction clients' needs and elevates our position as a leading broker in the space."

Merrill has over two decades of experience in the construction risk management and financial advisory spaces. Before joining NFP, he held construction and infrastructure leadership positions with American Global, Star America Capital Advisors and General Electric. He specializes in the international and reverse flow segments, brokering multiple surety placements valued at more than $1 billion over the last five years.

NFP's construction surety risk practice is part of its C&I Group, which covers the US and Canada. The group is driven by a collaborative team of experts focused on delivering a holistic approach to risk advisory that addresses the complex needs of North American clients.

"I'm excited to join a team with deep knowledge and global experience in construction surety," said Merrill. "As construction risk becomes more complex, NFP's highly specialized expertise becomes more important. I'm looking forward to building on the team's outstanding work and expanding our opportunities in the market."

