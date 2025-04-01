NFP Welcomes Joseph D'Agostino, Boosting Transactional Risk Services for Private Equity and Commercial Clients in Northeast Region

D'Agostino brings nearly two decades of corporate risk expertise and leadership

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the addition of Joseph D'Agostino, senior vice president, P&C. D'Agostino, who has nearly two decades of experience supporting hundreds of companies in navigating IPOs, acquisitions and other complex risks, reports to Daniel Rodliff, senior vice president, P&C.

"I'm excited to welcome Joe to our team and leverage his expertise in the commercial risk space," said Rodliff. "Joe has established a reputation in our industry for providing world-class client service, specialized risk and insurance expertise and strategic advice to private equity firms and corporations. I'm looking forward to seeing how he drives growth and expands services for clients across the Northeast region."

D'Agostino previously held the position of partner in the M&A and Transaction Solutions Practice at Willis Towers Watson, specializing in originating and advising corporate risk and private equity clients. He also spent over a decade with Aon as a senior vice president and leading broker in financial and transactional risks. He holds a dual MBA from Columbia Business School and London Business School and serves as a member of the advisory board for Columbia Business School's Private Equity Program.

"I am thrilled to join NFP and support the company's continued growth," said D'Agostino. "With NFP's proven, integrated middle market service model supported by the analytics and diverse global resources of Aon, I believe there's a tremendous opportunity for companies and private equity firms who operate outside of the Fortune 500 to leverage our platform to better manage risks and enhance returns. I'm excited to partner with Dan and the extraordinary team in New York."

D'Agostino is based in NFP's New York City office and can be reached at [email protected] or 212.301.1095.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 8,000 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of.

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, NFP, 4153186441, [email protected], nfp.com

SOURCE NFP