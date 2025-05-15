NFP Welcomes Mike Hennessey, Strengthens Commercial P&C Team in West Region

Hennessey delivers complex risk and product development expertise across life sciences, manufacturing and real estate sectors

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, has appointed Mike Hennessey as senior vice president, Commercial P&C, Specialty. Hennessey, based in San Franciso, will report to Brian Bonnell, managing director, P&C, for NFP's West region.

"Mike is a great addition to our growing commercial P&C team in the West region," said Bonnell. "He has demonstrated an outstanding ability to deploy sophisticated commercial risk expertise in serving a multitude of clients with diverse and evolving risk management challenges. His solutions-oriented approach, coupled with a commitment to delivering exceptional client service, will benefit our clients in the West region and beyond."

Hennessey has nearly a decade of insurance experience in the San Francisco Bay Area, most recently as vice president at IMA Financial Group, Inc. He previously served as assistant vice president, client executive, at The ABD Team and has also worked in technology sales.

"I'm thrilled to join NFP and the West region's P&C team," said Hennessey. "NFP has earned a reputation for providing high client satisfaction and effective risk management solutions supported by specialized expertise. I'm excited for the opportunity to be part of NFP's success and leverage the company's depth of resources for the benefit of our clients."

