NFP Welcomes Priya Nathan, Expands Technology Risk Expertise in Central Region

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the addition of Priya Nathan, senior vice president, Sales, in its Central region. Nathan is based in Austin, Texas, and reports to John Thorbahn, managing director.

"We're thrilled to welcome Priya to our team and leverage her expertise in helping companies across industries manage complex risks," said Amanda Ruback, managing director, P&C, for NFP's Central region. "Her experience managing technology and cybersecurity policies for high-level accounts, and the insight and education she provides, will enhance our ability to help clients address significant and evolving challenges."

Nathan has over 25 years of experience with multinational insurance and technology organizations. She was previously a client executive in the tech practice at Marsh, specializing in cyber and management liability product lines. She was also a vice president, Insurance Technology Sales, for the Midwest region of Ventiv Technology (now Riskonnect), and director, Sales Operations – Breach Response, at AllClear ID (now Experian, Inc.).

"As we invest further in our technology and cyber risk capabilities, Priya will be a great resource to our team and clients," said Michelle Camacho, senior vice president, sales leader for NFP's Central and West regions. "We look forward to collaborating with businesses in Austin and across our Central region to align expertise and solutions with the risks they face."

Nathan holds the Responsible AI Professional certification as well as certifications in cloud cyber security, data governance and third-party risk management. She is also a contributing speaker to weekly webinars on emerging technology risks, including cyber and AI.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of NFP and helping to drive P&C growth in the Central region," said Nathan. "NFP's culture of success and attentiveness to new risks in the market have made them an industry leader and elevates our efforts to create and maintain long-term client relationships. I'm excited to work with the team to identify new opportunities to support clients."

