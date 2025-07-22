NFPA and Jonathan Scott Launch "Reverse Renovations" to Spotlight the Importance of Safety Standards

"Without strong safety codes and standards, our homes, schools, and communities are left vulnerable." - Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy Post this

"As someone who's seen what can go wrong behind the walls during a renovation, I can tell you: safety codes aren't red tape, they're lifesavers," said Scott. "From electrical wiring to fire safety, these standards protect homeowners, contractors, and families every single day. Most people don't realize how much they rely on them until something goes wrong. I'm proud to be teaming up with NFPA to help educate the public about the critical importance of safety codes and standards."

Every day, Americans trust that the buildings they enter, the systems they use, and the devices that protect them have been installed correctly and safely. Behind the scenes, a vast system of safety codes and standards makes that trust possible — but it's a system under threat. Many people are unaware that safety standards are not created by the government; instead, they're developed through an independent, consensus-based process by organizations like the NFPA. Now, that process, and the protections it enables, are at risk from well-funded special interests that are actively working to bypass or weaken the very system that has invisibly protected lives and supported economic growth for decades.

That's why NFPA's campaign also supports the Pro Codes Act, a bipartisan federal bill that strengthens the public-private partnership at the heart of the nation's safety infrastructure. The legislation reinforces what has been in place for decades - safety standards don't lose their copyright protection when incorporated by reference into law. The bill ensures that standards that are incorporated by reference are available for free public viewing online.

"Without strong safety codes and standards, our homes, schools, and communities are left vulnerable," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. "This campaign is about educating the public on the value of these standards. Whether you're a parent, a business owner, a contractor, or simply someone who cares about safety, your voice can help protect the system that protects us all."

How You Can Get Involved:

Watch the video at ReverseRenovations.com and share it with others.

Learn how the safety code system works — and why it's essential.

Act by contacting your member of Congress to cosponsor the Pro Codes Act.

