NFPA announces new entity, NFPA Global Solutions™, to advance safety

This expansion under NFPA President and CEO Jim Pauley's leadership is part of an ambitious plan to further the NFPA mission via acquisitions and new offerings to serve the broader safety needs across the globe to tackle persistent and emerging challenges.

NFPA Global Solutions will be led by Carlos Correia, formerly NFPA vice president of strategic initiatives. As President of NFPA Global Solutions, Correia will oversee the entity's growth, including acquisitions, innovation, and scaling within related sectors. Additionally, Keith Williams, former CEO of UL, and Michael Wallace, former executive director of business development for Carrier Corporation, have been appointed as independent board members.

"The nature and intensity of safety risks continue to evolve," said Pauley. "NFPA Global Solutions and NFPA Global Advisors allow us to further advance the NFPA mission and support our customers and stakeholders to enhance fire, life and electrical safety, in alignment with the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem, a framework that identifies the components that must work together to minimize risk and help prevent loss."

NFPA Global Solutions is dedicated to aiding companies in demonstrating compliance to standards and regulations, helping promote innovation, safety, and acceptance in the marketplace. NFPA Global Solutions will introduce digital products to assist NFPA customers and stakeholders in mitigating risks, enhancing safety, and creating operational efficiency.

NFPA Global Advisors offers services to help governments and companies establish and/or improve their systems of safety. NFPA Global Advisors will work with those entities to create action plans around each cog of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem, with the overall objective of increasing safety for people and property.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit http://www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at http://www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About NFPA Global Solutions™

Established in 2024, NFPA Global Solutions is a separate fully-owned NFPA corporation dedicated to advancing safety by offering compliance solutions, digital products, and advisory services that are designed to advance fire, life, and electrical safety across the globe. NFPA Global Solutions will introduce new offerings via acquisitions and new businesses that extend beyond the traditional products and services offered by NFPA. NFPA Global Advisors, the first business within NFPA Global Solutions umbrella, was launched in March of 2024 to support governments and companies in implementing the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem. For more information visit nfpaglobalsolutions.com.

About NFPA Global Advisors™

NFPA Global Advisors is a business within NFPA Global Solutions that helps governments and companies around the world establish and/or improve their systems of safety by implementing the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem. NFPA Global Advisors was established in March 2024. For more information visit nfpaglobalsolutions.com.

