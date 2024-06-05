NFPA Global Solutions™ Acquires Dyne Fire Protection Labs

"The establishment of NFPA Global Solutions and the acquisition of Dyne Fire Protection Labs will provide industry professionals with valuable tools and resources by expanding the scope and reach of NFPA offerings to advance its mission," said NFPA President and CEO Jim Pauley. Post this

NFPA Global Solutions is led by Carlos Correia, president of NFPA Global Solutions. This is the company's first acquisition as part of a strategic plan aimed at achieving greater influence on safety globally.

"The addition of Dyne Fire Protection Labs to the NFPA Global Solutions family enables us to provide companies with high-quality compliance testing technology in alignment with NFPA codes and standards," said Correia. "As we continue to build our portfolio, we will expand with other services that are essential in furthering safety and of great value to businesses of all sizes and industries."

"We are excited to join NFPA Global Solutions. We have created a very successful model and will now be able to increase our global reach, impacting safety through effective fire suppression compliance," said Dyne Fire Protection Labs CEO Mark Spaniol.

For this release and other announcements about NFPA initiatives, research, and resources, please visit the NFPA press room.

About NFPA Global Solutions™

Established in 2024, NFPA Global Solutions is a separate, fully owned NFPA corporation dedicated to advancing safety by offering compliance solutions, digital products, and advisory services that are designed to advance fire, life, and electrical safety across the globe. NFPA Global Solutions introduces new offerings via acquisitions and new businesses that extend beyond the traditional products and services offered by NFPA. NFPA Global Advisors, the first business within the NFPA Global Solutions umbrella, was launched in March of 2024 to support governments and companies in implementing the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™. For more information and their full list of businesses, visit nfpaglobalsolutions.com.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit http://www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at http://www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Dyne Fire Protection Labs

Dyne Fire Protection Labs, an NFPA Global Solutions company, is an independent testing laboratory providing quick, reliable, and independent analysis of fire sprinklers, firefighting foams, antifreeze solutions, and dry chemical agents to help building owners and/or their designated representatives fulfill various laboratory requirements in inspection, testing, and maintenance standards. Dyne Fire Protection Labs offers free sample kits with free return shipping within the contiguous United States and guarantees results within 5 business days. Rush service, 24- to 48-hour turnaround depending on the analysis needed, is also available for an additional fee. Visit dyneusa.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Lorraine Carli, National Fire Protection Association, +1-617-984-7275, [email protected], www.nfpa.org

SOURCE National Fire Protection Association