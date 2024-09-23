NFPA Launches Global Authorized Education Network to Meet Growing Global Demand for Safety Training

"With the NFPA Authorized Education Network, we're taking a major step forward in expanding access to the world-class training that NFPA is known for," said NFPA President and CEO Jim Pauley. Post this

Why Become an NFPA Authorized Training Provider?

Organizations and individuals within the fire, electrical, and life safety sectors are invited to apply to become NFPA authorized training providers. Whether a safety-focused association, a consulting firm, or a training company, joining the AEN will allows companies and training professionals to offer valuable, recognized training that can significantly boost their reputation and value.

The benefits of becoming an NFPA authorized training provider, include:

World-class Training: Access to NFPA-developed training courses and materials created by the leading experts in safety.

Speed-to-Market: Save time and resources by delivering ready-made, high-quality training content.

Instructor Expertise: Leverage the experience of NFPA-approved instructors, ensuring that stakeholders receive the best possible training.

Ease of Management: Utilize NFPA's online Learning Portal to manage classes and students easily.

Credibility: Display a verifiable and digitally shareable NFPA authorized training provider badge issued by Credly to demonstrate the organization's status with NFPA.

Who Should Apply?

The NFPA AEN is open to a wide range of individuals and organizations in the safety industry, including:

Associations looking to elevate membership value.

Experienced training professionals seeking to expand their safety training services.

Training companies and educational institutions aiming to enhance their offerings.

Corporations seeking instructor-led training to improve workforce safety.

Companies dedicated to advancing safety for clients and adding value to their services.

Courses Available Through the AEN

The AEN will offer some of NFPA's most sought-after instructor-led training courses, covering topics such as building and life safety, fire protection systems, electrical safety, industrial and chemical hazards, emergency response, and NFPA certification preparation. Most courses will be available in the latest edition of the NFPA codes and standards in English, with a selection also offered in Spanish. As the program evolves, NFPA will continue to update and expand its course offerings.

How to Join the NFPA Authorized Education Network

NFPA is now accepting applications for both authorized training providers and NFPA-approved instructors. To take advantage of this opportunity follow these simple steps:

1. Visit http://www.nfpa.org

2. Create an account on the NFPA website (or log into your existing account)

3. Apply to be an authorized training provider or instructor on the AEN web page

For this release and other announcements about NFPA initiatives, research, and resources, please visit the NFPA press room.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit http://www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at http://www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

Media Contact

Lorraine Carli, National Fire Protection Association, +1-617-984-7275, [email protected], www.nfpa.org

SOURCE National Fire Protection Association