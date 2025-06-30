NFPA Launches Major Public Information Campaign to Raise Awareness and Defend the U.S. System of Safety Standards Amid Growing Threats

"Safety doesn't happen by chance," said NFPA President and CEO Jim Pauley. "But we must do more to help people understand how this essential system works, and why it must be protected." Post this

New research from NFPA shows that most Americans are unaware of who creates safety codes or how they are developed. Most people mistakenly believe these safety standards are created by government agencies rather than by private, independent organizations like NFPA. This lack of awareness has opened the door for well-funded interests that are actively working to bypass or weaken the very system that has invisibly protected lives and supported economic growth for decades. There has also been a movement of for-profit companies using these standards without compensation, which also threatens the viability of the current standards development process. However, that same research shows that when people learn how the system actually works — how independent professionals collaborate to create safety standards in the public interest — they overwhelmingly support maintaining and protecting it.

The campaign also urges passage of the Pro Codes Act, bipartisan federal legislation that ensures that standards developers can continue to maintain copyright protection which is central to their ability to create life-saving codes. Without it, the independent, consensus process — and the safety infrastructure it supports — is at risk. Pro Codes also requires that standards incorporated by reference be made available for free viewing on a publicly accessible website.

"The codes and standards development system has been one of the most successful public-private partnerships in history — safeguarding countless lives, creating economic growth and saving billions of taxpayer dollars," Pauley continued. "We can all do more to protect the safety standards that protect us. Whether you're a policymaker, professional, or simply someone who cares about public safety, your voice matters."

To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit DontChanceSafety.org.

