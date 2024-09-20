NFP's Doug Hammond Named Broker CEO of the Year by Insurance Insider

This recognition from a leading insurance news platform highlights the impact of Hammond's leadership on NFP's growth and success

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, is proud to announce that Doug Hammond, the company's CEO, has been named Broker CEO of the Year by Insurance Insider, a global insurance news platform. Hammond accepted the award at the Insurance Insider US Honors 2024 event in New York City on September 19.

"When we considered candidates for this award, Doug stood out for his leadership and how he has guided NFP to where the company is today," said Thorsten Schier, managing editor, Insurance Insider US. "Doug has built a strong, integrated middle-market broker, while advancing an attractive company culture comprised of more than 7,700 talented professionals. These factors, as well as his ability to navigate a variety of complexities to complete a successful $13 billion transaction with Aon, make him a clear choice for the Broker CEO of the Year award."

Since 2021, the Insurance Insider US Honors have recognized the best and most innovative leaders, companies and products across the United States insurance industry. Award winners are decided by an expert panel of industry leaders.

"I'm thrilled to be honored by Insurance Insider and to have had the opportunity to accept the award surrounded by members of my family and many colleagues, friends and industry peers," said Hammond. "The opportunity to lead NFP continues to be the honor of a lifetime, and I'm confident the next chapter of our company with Aon is going to be our best. Our collective success wouldn't be possible without our collaborative and innovative team, which I have the privilege of working with every day. Congratulations to all the US Honors winners and thank you to Insurance Insider for highlighting our success so far."

Started in 1996 in London, Insurance Insider is a leading news source for the global insurance industry, reaching carriers, brokers, distributors, service providers and investors.

"Doug's outstanding leadership has been critical to NFP's accomplishments, including their tremendous growth," said Eric Andersen, president of Aon. "His focus on building an exceptional client-centered business, a high-performing leadership team and an exemplary culture helps to produce better outcomes for clients and colleagues. I'm excited to be working with Doug as NFP continues its success as an Aon company."

