NFP's Executive Benefits Division Adds Sean Devlin to Serve in Leadership Role, Help Lead ICOLI Business

Devlin brings decades of experience in insurance company-owned life insurance and client relationship management

NEW YORK , Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced that Sean Devlin has joined its Executive Benefits division as senior vice president, Business Development. In this role, Devlin will provide consulting and case development expertise for NFP's insurance company-owned life insurance (ICOLI) clients and strategic alliances. Devlin reports to Tony Greene, president of NFP's Executive Benefits division.

"NFP is focused on developing innovative ICOLI solutions, and welcoming Sean enhances our ability to meet this objective," said Greene. "Sean is a recognized and well-respected expert in the ICOLI industry, and as part of our team he will play a critical role in advancing our ICOLI growth strategy and strengthening our service delivery model, which will add meaningful value to our insurance company clients."

Devlin has over 25 years of experience in corporate-owned life insurance (COLI) and ICOLI and has a deep understanding of product, regulatory, taxation, accounting and investment-related matters. Prior to joining NFP, Devlin spent 14 years as a senior consultant at Newport Group, Inc., where he led their ICOLI efforts and provided subject matter expertise for COLI and nonqualified executive benefits. He also held similar roles in the COLI and nonqualified plan space at Promus Financial, Andesa Strategies and Hartford Life Private Placement.

"I'm thrilled to join NFP and the Executive Benefits team and be part of continuing our growth," said Devlin. "The opportunity to work with Tony, as well as Vince Jenkins and Jamie Lorentz, who have established an amazing platform to expand NFP's ICOLI business, is an exciting next step in my career. I'm looking forward to collaborating with some of the best minds in the market to deliver the expertise and service clients need."

