NFP's Executive Benefits Division Welcomes Jeff Cheshier to Lead Business Development

Cheshier, an institutional retirement industry leader, brings extensive experience tailoring financial services solutions that meet plan sponsor and participant needs

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced that Jeff Cheshier has joined its Executive Benefits division as vice president, Business Development. In this role, he will focus on expanding NFP's executive benefits capabilities across the institutional retirement landscape. Cheshier reports to Tony Greene, president, Executive Benefits.

"I couldn't be more excited to have Jeff lead business development for our Executive Benefits division," said Greene. "Throughout his career, Jeff has established himself as a valuable resource and strong relationship builder in the retirement and executive benefits market. His role will be critical in driving growth across our executive benefit platform and strengthening our connections throughout the industry. Jeff's expertise and skills are welcome additions to our team as we continue to create programs that help organizations attract, retain and reward top talent and empower executives to achieve their long-term financial goals."

Cheshier has over 25 years of experience building networks and driving institutional growth in the retirement space. Prior to rejoining NFP, he was vice president, Institutional Clients and Member Relations, at Retirement Plan Advisory Group. In his previous role with NFP, Cheshier served as vice president, Retirement Services.

"I'm honored to return to NFP and join the Executive Benefits team," said Cheshier. "Under Tony's dynamic leadership, the team is aligned with a clear vision and enthusiastic energy that positions us to seize new opportunities and expand our competitive advantages. I'm excited to collaborate and chart new paths with this exceptional team, while delivering enduring value to our clients and partners by building the best executive benefits solutions for employers and their key leaders."

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

