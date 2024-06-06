NFP's Mike James Becomes Chair of Finseca Board of Directors

James' commitment to service and advocacy continues as he becomes the first Black member to serve as Finseca's board chair in the organization's history

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced that Mike James, executive vice president and chief sales officer, has become chair of Finseca's board of directors. Finseca is the home to top financial security professionals focused on promoting financial and retirement security for individuals, families and businesses. James, who has been a Finseca member for more than two decades and served on the Finseca executive committee for the past three years, will serve a one-year term as chair.

"Mike James stepping into the role of board chair at Finseca is a milestone for the financial security profession," said Marc Cadin, chief executive officer, Finseca. "Mike is an extraordinary leader who is adept at bringing people together, which will be essential as we work to serve the best interests of our industry and clients. MJ is uniquely qualified to lead Finseca's continued efforts to reunify the profession and bring more people to our movement so that we can advance the cause of financial security for all."

James has a long history of service and impact in advancing the mission of Finseca and one of its predecessors, the Association for Advanced Life Underwriting (AALU). He has played a leading role on the membership committee and he chaired Finseca's inaugural Elevate Committee, which was formed to select and launch the Finseca brand after the merger of AALU and the General Agents and Managers Association (GAMA) in 2020. James has helped Finseca establish a coalition to align independent distribution and brokerage organizations so they could deliver a consistent voice in advocating for Finseca's priority issues. James joined the Finseca board in 2018 and has been a member of the executive committee for the past three years.

"This is a historic moment for our industry that I'm very proud of. It represents the progress we've made and the potential we have to go even further," said James. "With a focus on expanding our connections across underserved communities, we will welcome more people to our profession and provide greater access to the expertise and solutions critical to financial security. I'm excited to work with partners across the industry to ensure we build from our successes and elevate our profession in ways that enhance the value we deliver to clients."

James joined NFP in 2006 and was appointed to the chief sales officer role in 2022. He is responsible for driving the strategic direction of NFP's sales organization, which includes cultivating a competitive edge that increases market share, revenue and brand awareness. He also plays an active role in the company's DEIB strategy, serving as a trusted advisor to NFP leaders on related issues. In addition to his Finseca leadership, James serves on the board of trustees for The American College of Financial Services and the board of directors of LIMRA and LOMA.

"When you think of leadership in our profession, you think of Mike James," said Doug Hammond, CEO of NFP. "He inspires by raising his hand to serve and motivates action that makes a positive and lasting impact on our industry. As chair of Finseca's board, Mike will complement the tremendous work of Marc Cadin and add to Finseca's history of serving the interests of our industry and clients. Mike brings a collaborative mindset, insights informed by his leadership role at NFP and a passion for ensuring everyone has access to a financially secure future."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland, we serve a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

About Finseca

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's live and protects their livelihoods and future well-being. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering holistic financial security to their clients every day.

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, NFP, 415-318-6441, [email protected], https://www.nfp.com/

SOURCE NFP