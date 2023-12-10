NFR 2023 Live Free Streaming - How to Watch the National Finals Rodeo Online Announced From December 8-16 From Las Vegas, Presented by NFR Coverage

NFR Coverage is thrilled to unveil the exclusive details for NFR 2023 Live Free Streaming, bringing the heart-pounding action of the National Finals Rodeo directly to your screens. From December 7-16, experience the excitement of the NFR from the iconic city of Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wrangler NFR 2023 is set to take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from December 7 to 16. Viewers can watch the NFR live stream on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV, accessible through cable and satellite providers, and stream online at the NFR Coverage.

As the season-ending rodeo championship, the Wrangler NFR encompasses a range of thrilling events, including Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

Watch the full season of the NFR. Start Streaming – CLICK HERE

NFR 2023 Streaming Guide:

Event: National Finals Rodeo 2023

Dates: 7-16 December 2023

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Organizer: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Streaming: Cowboy Channel Plus (online)

Where Will the National Finals Rodeo 2023 be held?

The National Finals Rodeo 2023 will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is scheduled from December 7 to December 16, 2023.

Since its inception in 1985, the prestigious National Finals Rodeo (NFR) has found its home at the illustrious Thomas & Mack Center on the vibrant University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Paradise, Nevada, United States.

Over the years, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has solidified its status as the Thomas & Mack Center's flagship event, attracting a staggering 170,000 fans throughout the thrilling 10-day spectacle.

The anticipation builds as we gear up for the 65th National Finals Rodeo, set to captivate audiences again at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from Thursday, December 7, to Saturday, December 16, 2023.

What Time Will the Wrangler NFR 2023 Start?

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2023 is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) each day of the event. This translates to 8:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The event will take place from December 7 to December 16, 2023.

What TV Channel Will the NFR Rodeo Be On?

The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2023 will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV. These channels will air the event for 10 consecutive nights, starting each day at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) or 8:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The Cowboy Channel is the official media partner of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and is known as the Home of the NFR.

The broadcasts will also be available on its sister site, RFD-TV, and can be listened to on Rural Radio via SiriusXM channel 147. The Cowboy Channel Plus will also broadcast the event.

How to Watch NFR Live Stream 2023 Without Cable

To watch the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2023 live stream without cable, there are several options available:

The Cowboy Channel Plus: This is the official media partner for the PRCA and Wrangler NFR 2023. For $119.99 per year, you can stream over 950 live rodeo performances, including all 10 days of the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

per year, you can stream over 950 live rodeo performances, including all 10 days of the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. RFD-TV Now: This service also offers live streaming of the NFR but requires an annual subscription of $89.99 .

. Sling TV: This streaming app offers a free trial period, after which the subscription costs $25 per month. It supports various devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

per month. It supports various devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Comcast Xfinity app: This app offers a variety of sports and news channels, including the NFR 2023. The service costs $65 per month.

per month. Social Media Platforms: Live streaming of the NFR can also be found on social media platforms like YouTube. However, this would require finding a user who is live streaming the event.

VPN: If you're outside of the U.S. and have a subscription to either The Cowboy Channel Plus or RFD-TV Now, you can watch the NFR 2023 live stream by using a VPN.

Remember to check the start times for the event, which will start at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) each day of the event.

The Cowboy Channel Coverage

The Cowboy Channel is an American cable television network in over 42 million cable and satellite homes. It was founded in 1979 as the National Christian Network and later took the name FamilyNet in 1988.

The channel is dedicated to Western and rodeo sports, making it the official network of ProRodeo. The Cowboy Channel is the first 24-hour television network dedicated to Western sports and lifestyle.

The Cowboy Channel's content focuses on ProRodeo, bull riding, roping, reining, barrel racing, other Western sports genres, and Western fashion and music. It also features live coverage of major Western events, showcasing the world's toughest and most talented cowboys and cowgirls. The channel's headquarters are located in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

In addition to its cable and satellite distribution, The Cowboy Channel can be streamed online via The Cowboy Channel Plus at cowboychannelplus.com, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV's Heartland Extra package.

You can enjoy The Cowboy Channel here:

AT&T (Channel 566)

Charter Spectrum

Comcast

Cox

DirecTV (channel 603)

DISH (Channel 232)

Mediacom

Suddenlink

Sling TV's Heartland Package

Verizon FiOS TV

The Cowboy Channel + App

The Cowboy Channel Plus app is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live rodeo events, western sports, and other cowboy lifestyle programming. It is a companion service to The Cowboy Channel, a cable and satellite television network focusing on Western sports and lifestyle programming.

The Cowboy Channel Plus app is available for a monthly subscription of $9.99 or an annual subscription of $89.99. The subscription can be managed, and auto-renewal can be turned off by going to your account settings after purchase. No refunds for the current subscription period are granted, and cancellations take effect after the current subscription period.

The app is supported on various devices, including Android mobile (6+), Android TV (5.0+), Amazon Fire TV, tvOS (13+), iOS (13+), iPadOS (13+), Roku, and Web browsers. It also supports Chromecast, allowing you to cast the content to your TV straight from your phone or tablet.

The Cowboy Channel Plus app can be downloaded from the App Store for iOS devices, Google Play Store for Android devices, and Amazon App Store for Amazon devices. It can also be downloaded as an APK for Android from Aptoide.

RFD-TV Now

RFD-TV Now is a streaming service that provides access to various programming focused on agribusiness, equine, rural lifestyles, and traditional country music. The service is available on multiple platforms, including Android devices via the Google Play Store, Amazon Fire TV/Firestick, and Roku.

The RFD-TV Now app offers a range of shows created for farmers and ranchers, providing the latest farming news and agriculture insights. It also features programs celebrating horses' beauty, strength, and intelligence, with "How-To's" from renowned experts, beautiful trail rides, and insights into the special relationship between people and their horses.

RFD-TV Now is part of the Rural Media Group, including The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV. The service requires a subscription, but the search results do not provide specific pricing details.

How Can I Watch the NFR Live Streaming for Free?

The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV officially broadcast the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and can also be streamed online at cowboychannelplus.com. However, these are subscription-based services and do not offer free live streaming of the NFR.

While some websites claim to offer free live streaming of the NFR, it's important to be cautious as these sites may not be authorized to broadcast the event and could potentially violate copyright laws. They may also pose security risks, such as malware or data theft.

One increasingly popular method of viewing NFR live stream comes in the form of social media viewing. Platforms like YouTube and Facebook may have users who live stream the event. However, the availability and quality of such streams can be unpredictable and vary greatly.

Watch NFR on Roku

To watch the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) on Roku, you must access it through The Cowboy Channel Plus (TCC+), the event's official broadcaster.

Here are the steps to stream NFR on Roku:

Go to the main menu on your Roku device and click the "Streaming Channels" tab.

Navigate to the right side of the screen and click the "Search" button.

Search for "The Cowboy Channel Plus" and select it from the search results.

Download the app by clicking "Add Channel".

Once the app is downloaded, click "OK".

Open the Cowboy Channel+ app on Roku.

Log in with your subscription credentials.

You will see the Cowboy Channel's homepage on the TV.

Click to stream your favorite NFR show.

Watch NFR on Amazon Fire Stick, Chromecast, and More

To watch the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) on various platforms, you can follow these steps:

DirecTV

You can watch the NFR on The Cowboy Channel (Channel 603) and RFD-TV (Channel 345) on DirecTV. Please note that you need a subscription to access these channels. DirecTV offers a package for $40 per month that includes over 65 live channels.

Chromecast

To watch the NFR on Google Chromecast, subscribe to the Cowboy Channel+ service. This service focuses on content centered around rodeo and Western lifestyle, including the NFR. You can purchase a special NFR 10-Day Stand-Alone Streaming Pass for $99.99, which includes access to all 10 days of the NFR via a 24/7 HD live stream.

Other Platforms

For other platforms, you can use the Cowboy Channel+ app or RFD-TV on digital devices and live TV streaming services like Sling TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and PlayStation Vue.

For instance, Sling TV is a streaming app where you can utilize the free trial period to get in on the NFR TV schedule for a few days before your subscription expires. The stream costs $25 monthly to subscribe to.

Roku users can use the NFR pass or DirecTV Now to link to the event in 4k.

NFR 2023 TV Broadcast Schedule

The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2023 will be broadcast live on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV from December 7th to December 16th. The Cowboy Channel will air the NFR live nightly, starting at 5:45 p.m. PST/8:45 p.m. EST from Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Here is the detailed broadcast schedule for the NFR 2023:

Zero In: 4:00 PM ET

Deep Dive: 4:30 PM ET

NFR Tailgate Party: 5:00 PM ET

Western Sports Round-Up: 7:00 PM ET

NFR Preshow: 8:00 PM ET

Wrangler NFR: 8:45 PM ET

NFR Post Show: 11:30 PM ET

NFR Buckle Presentation: 12:30 AM ET

For more information, please visit https://nfrcoverage.com/

Media Contact

Golam Muktadir, NFR Coverage, 880 1723606025, [email protected], https://nfrcoverage.com/

SOURCE Surprise Media Pvt.Ltd.