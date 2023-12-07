The 65th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will appear exclusively on The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, RURAL RADIO on Sirius XM, and PRCA on Cowboy Channel+

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wrangler NFR 2023 is set to take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from December 7-16. This 10-day event will showcase the skills of the world's top 120 contestants, competing for the prestigious PRCA Gold Buckle and a portion of the substantial $10.9 million purse. The Cowboy Channel is the official network partner of PRORODEO® and holds the exclusive rights for broadcasting and streaming the Wrangler NFR. Viewers can watch the NFR live stream on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV, accessible through cable and satellite providers, as well as stream online at NFR Streaming Pass.

As the season-ending rodeo championship, the Wrangler NFR encompasses a range of thrilling events, including Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

NFR 2023 Live Streaming Guide:

Event: National Finals Rodeo 2023

Dates: 7-16 December 2023

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Organizer: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Streaming: Cowboy Channel Plus (online)

Watch the full season of the NFR Season 2023 LIVE Streaming Online. Start NFR streaming instantly – Click HERE

Where will the National Finals Rodeo 2023 be held?

Since its inception in 1985, the prestigious National Finals Rodeo (NFR) has found its home at the illustrious Thomas & Mack Center, situated on the vibrant campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Paradise, Nevada, United States. Over the years, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has solidified its status as the Thomas & Mack Center's flagship event, attracting a staggering 170,000 fans throughout the thrilling 10-day spectacle. The anticipation builds as we gear up for the 65th National Finals Rodeo, set to captivate audiences once again at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from Thursday, December 7, to Saturday, December 16, 2023.

What time will the Wrangler NFR 2023 start?

The action-packed Wrangler NFR 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center will unfold with all events scheduled from 8:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET daily.

What TV Channel will the NFR be on?

The Cowboy Channel is the official network partner of PRORODEO® and stands as the exclusive broadcast and streaming partner for the Wrangler NFR. Viewers can catch the live coverage of the Wrangler NFR on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV through their cable and satellite partners.

How to Watch NFR Live Stream 2023 Without Cable

Prepare to immerse yourself in the heart-pounding action of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2023, a 10-day extravaganza featuring the beloved Cowboy Christmas, the PRCA National Convention, daily Buckle Presentations, Benny Binion's World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse Sale, the PRCA Awards Banquet and Gala, and the Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon. All these electrifying performances will be brought to life by The Cowboy Channel, broadcast live and simulcast on RFD-TV. Since 2021, the Wrangler NFR has found its home on The Cowboy Channel (TCC) and RFD-TV, captivating millions of viewers across the nation.

The Cowboy Channel Official

The Cowboy Channel stands as the Official Network of ProRodeo and serves as the exclusive broadcaster for the National Finals Rodeo, airing live from Las Vegas every December. With its headquarters located in the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel holds the distinction of being the first 24-hour television network entirely dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle.

The channel's programming offers a diverse array of "live" coverage from major western sporting events, putting the spotlight on the world's toughest and most talented cowboys and cowgirls. Broadcasting to 42 million homes on cable/satellite systems such as Altice, Charter Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV®, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Comcast, Mediacom, Verizon FIOS TV, and various rural cable systems, The Cowboy Channel ensures widespread accessibility.

For those who prefer online streaming, The Cowboy Channel and the live broadcast of the ten days of the National Finals Rodeo are available through The Cowboy Channel Plus at COWBOYCHANNELSPLUS.COM, as well as on DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV's Heartland Extra package. This extensive range of platforms allows fans to experience the thrilling NFR action from virtually anywhere.

You can enjoy The Cowboy Channel here:

AT&T (Channel 566)

Charter Spectrum

Comcast

Cox

DirecTV (channel 603)

DISH (Channel 232)

Mediacom

Suddenlink

Sling TV's Heartland Package

Verizon FiOS TV

The Cowboy Channel Plus App

For an on-the-go experience, The Cowboy Channel+ App is your ticket to live Wrangler NFR broadcast streaming and special events, including the grand PRCA rodeo show. Download the app from the App Store or Play Store, and if you're using an Android device, simply search for "The Cowboy Channel+ app." Install it on your device and gain access to The Cowboy Channel+ for $9.99 monthly or $119.99 annually. The app ensures seamless streaming, and subscriptions are automatically billed monthly or annually based on your preference.

RFD-TV Now

Launched in December 2000, RFD-TV Now, the flagship network for Rural Media Group, offers a diverse on-demand library, including the highly anticipated Wrangler NFR 2023 live stream. Access it online via watchrfdtv.com, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV's Heartland Extra package. Subscribe to the Full Access package for $9.99 per month or $89.99 per year, granting you access to a treasure trove of exceptional programming.

NFR Streaming Pass

For dedicated NFR enthusiasts, The Cowboy Channel introduces its exclusive subscription service, Cowboy Channel Plus. The 10-day NFR Pass, priced at $99.99, unlocks every thrilling minute of NFR action across 10 performances. Subscribers can stream simultaneously on up to three devices and enjoy on-demand NFR content for 30 days. This event-specific subscription eliminates concerns about automatic renewal, focusing solely on the NFR Streaming Pass. For a broader Cowboy Channel Plus experience, a separate monthly subscription at $9.99 is required.

How can I watch the NFR Live Streaming for Free

I regret to inform you that I cannot provide a list of websites or sources for watching NFR live for free. Streaming copyrighted content without proper authorization is illegal and constitutes a violation of copyright laws.

To legally watch the National Finals Rodeo, it is recommended to subscribe to a legitimate streaming service or a cable/satellite provider with broadcasting rights for the event. This not only supports the event organizers but also ensures compliance with the law.

NFR on Roku

If you're interested in experiencing the NFR live on Roku, you're in luck! Roku, a versatile streaming platform known for organizing on-demand services like Netflix and Hulu, offers the opportunity to access TCC All Access. This ensures that you won't miss any of the thrilling NFR action. Additionally, you can even watch Cowboy Channel HQ for free, enhancing your rodeo experience.

Watch NFR on Amazon Fire Stick, Chromecast, and More

When it comes to watching the NFR online, you have multiple options available. However, using Netflix is not recommended for viewing the NFR. Instead, if you have access to TCC (The Cowboy Channel), you can stream the NFR through platforms like Amazon Fire Stick and Chromecast. Regardless of your preferred streaming platform, ensure that TCC is included for front-row access to the exciting NFR action.

How to Stream the National Final Rodeo from Anywhere?

United States

For comprehensive coverage of NFR 2023, The Cowboy Channel is your exclusive media partner in the United States. RFD-TV also broadcasts the NFR throughout the season. Online streaming options include PRCA on the Cowboy Channel+ app and RFD-TV on digital devices, as well as live TV streaming services like Sling TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, and more.

Canada

Canadian viewers can stream NFR 2023 by following these steps:

Sign up for a premium VPN provider and connect to a US server.

Access your preferred live TV streaming service broadcasting the NFR online, such as Sling TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, or Hulu with Live TV, including the Cowboy Channel.

Ensure you have an account with the specific streaming service.

NFR 2023 Live Broadcast Schedule

The 65th Wrangler National Finals is set to commence in Las Vegas on December 7th, and we're thrilled to provide live coverage from the beginning to the end.

Here is the 2023 Broadcast Schedule for the NFR, presented by Mahindra:

Zero In: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

Deep Dive: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM ET

NFR Tailgate Party: 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT

Western Sports Round-Up: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

NFR Preshow: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

Wrangler NFR: 8:45 PM ET/5:45 PM PT

NFR Post Show: 11:30 PM/8:30 PM PT

NFR Buckle Presentation: 12:30 AM ET/9:30 PM PT

Wrangler NFR 2023 TV Schedule, Time and Channel

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — First Performance

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Channel: The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Second Performance

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Channel: The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Third Performance

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Channel: The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Fourth Performance — Memorial Night

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Channel: The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Fifth Performance — Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Channel: The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Sixth Performance — Resistol Rookie Night

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Channel: The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Seventh Performance — Military Night

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Channel: The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Eighth Performance — Canadian Night

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Channel: The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Ninth Performance

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Channel: The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Tenth Performance — Wrangler National Patriot Night

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Channel: The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

For more information please visit: http://www.cowboychannel.tv

Media Contact

RMG, The Cowboy Channel, 704-285-0899, [email protected], https://cowboychannelsplus.com/

SOURCE The Cowboy Channel