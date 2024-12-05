NFR 2024 Live Streams: How to Watch National Finals Rodeo Online Free - The Cowboy Channel on Dish, DirecTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu, Presented by RMG

Watch National Finals Rodeo 2024 on The Cowboy Channel Plus (Cowboy Channel+) with Live and On-Demand Streaming – Now Accessible on App Store, Smart TV, and Computer!

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gear up for the excitement as the 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) draws near! This 10-day extravaganza promises thrilling action, exceptional performances, and unforgettable moments for rodeo fans everywhere. This year, The Cowboy Channel Plus is elevating the experience with an all-encompassing live stream that immerses viewers in every aspect of the season. Subscribe Here - https://www.cowboychannel.plus/

NFR 2024 Streaming Guide:

Event: National Finals Rodeo

Dates: 5-14 December 2024

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Organizer: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Streaming: Cowboy Channel Plus (online)

What's Included:

National Finals Rodeo (NFR)

Live streaming + on-demand of all programming on The Cowboy Channel

Live streaming + on-demand of all programming on The Cowgirl Channel

PRCA – up to 950 different regular season ProRodeo performances

CPRA – 28 Canadian regular season ProRodeo performances

Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR)

Brazilian Professional Rodeos

National High School Finals Rodeo

National Junior High School Finals Rodeo

Little Britches Rodeo

Junior World Finals

World's Largest PRCA Archive on VOD

Spanish Language Feeds for the Top 10 PRCA Rodeos

Where Will the 2024 National Finals Rodeo Be Held?

The 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from December 5 to December 14, 2024.

What Time Does the Wrangler NFR 2024 Start?

The Wrangler NFR 2024 kicks off daily at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), which is 8:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Mark your calendar for this exciting event running from December 5 to December 14, 2024.

What Channel Will Air the NFR 2024?

The 2024 NFR will be broadcast live on The Cowboy Channel and simulcast on RFD-TV, the official networks of ProRodeo. Fans can also stream the event online via cowboychannel.plus for comprehensive live coverage.

The Cowboy Channel

The Cowboy Channel is the official broadcaster of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), delivering comprehensive live coverage from start to finish. Rodeo enthusiasts can look forward to high-quality, timely broadcasts featuring live events, highlights, and exclusive content throughout the 10-day extravaganza.

To watch the NFR on TV, you'll need to subscribe. The Cowboy Channel offers several subscription packages, with the top-tier option priced at $119.99, providing full access to the NFR and much more. Fans can also enjoy exclusive insights and stories from top-ranked cowboys and cowgirls on this official channel. Availability varies by provider, so check your local listings.

Where to Watch The Cowboy Channel

The Cowboy Channel is easily accessible across multiple platforms, including:

Dish Network: Channel 232

DIRECTV: Channel 603 (also available on Channel 345)

Cox: Channel 260

AT&T: Channels 568 & 1568

Sling TV's Heartland Package

Charter Spectrum, Comcast, Mediacom, Suddenlink, and more.

How to Get The Cowboy Channel on YouTube TV

Follow these simple steps to catch all the action of the NFR on The Cowboy Channel on YouTube TV:

Subscribe to YouTube TV: Visit the YouTube TV website and sign up for a subscription. Take advantage of their free trial period to explore the service before committing to a monthly plan.

Check Local Availability: Ensure YouTube TV is available in your area by entering your zip code on their website.

Download the YouTube TV App: Install the app on your preferred device, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, or streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Sign In: Open the app and log in using your YouTube TV account credentials.

Find The Cowboy Channel: Use the app's search function to locate The Cowboy Channel, the channel broadcasting the NFR.

Enhance Your Viewing Experience: Take advantage of YouTube TV's features like DVR and on-demand viewing. Record NFR events to watch later or rewatch previous broadcasts at your convenience.

How to Watch NFR 2024 on Hulu

Follow these steps to watch the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2024 on Hulu:

Install the Hulu App: Open your device's app store (smartphone, tablet, or smart TV).

Search for "Hulu" and download the app. Ensure your device meets the app's compatibility requirements.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV: Visit the Hulu website or open the app.

Select "Start Your Free Trial" and complete the sign-up process by providing your name, email, password, and payment details (charges apply after the trial period ends).

Open the Hulu App: Once installed and signed up, open the app on your preferred device and log in with your credentials.

Search for NFR on Live TV: Navigate to the "Search" bar on the Hulu + Live TV platform.

Type in "National Finals Rodeo" or "NFR 2024" to locate related results.

Select the channel airing the event, such as The Cowboy Channel, based on your preferences.

How to Get The Cowboy Channel on Dish Network

Follow these steps to access The Cowboy Channel on Dish Network and enjoy the 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR):

Confirm Your Dish Network Subscription: Ensure you have an active Dish Network subscription that includes The Cowboy Channel in your package. If you're unsure, contact Dish Network customer service at 1-800-333-DISH to confirm or upgrade your plan.

Find The Cowboy Channel: Tune in to Channel 232 on Dish Network to access The Cowboy Channel.

Schedule Your Viewing: The 2024 NFR will air from December 5 to December 14, with events beginning at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) daily. Set reminders to ensure you don't miss any of the action.

, with events beginning at (PST) daily. Set reminders to ensure you don't miss any of the action. Explore Additional Features: Use Dish Network's DVR feature to record NFR broadcasts so you can rewatch your favorite moments at your convenience.

Enjoy the NFR Experience: The Cowboy Channel provides live coverage, highlights, athlete interviews, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content to enhance your NFR experience.

How to Get The Cowboy Channel on DIRECTV to Watch NFR 2024

Follow these steps to access The Cowboy Channel on DIRECTV and enjoy the 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR):

Ensure Your DIRECTV Subscription: Confirm that your DIRECTV package includes The Cowboy Channel.

If unsure, contact DIRECTV customer service at 1-800-531-5000 or log in to your account to review your channel lineup.

Tune into The Cowboy Channel: On DIRECTV, The Cowboy Channel is available on Channel 603.

Set Your Viewing Schedule: The NFR 2024 runs from December 5 to December 14, with events starting at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) daily. Use the program guide to check for live coverage, highlights, and exclusive rodeo features.

, with events starting at (PST) daily. Use the program guide to check for live coverage, highlights, and exclusive rodeo features. Use Additional Features: Leverage DIRECTV's DVR service to record NFR broadcasts for later viewing.

Access DIRECTV's mobile app to watch The Cowboy Channel on the go, ensuring you never miss a moment.

Upgrade if Necessary

If your current package doesn't include The Cowboy Channel, contact DIRECTV to upgrade or add the channel to your lineup.

How to Get The Cowboy Channel on Spectrum

Here's how you can access The Cowboy Channel on Spectrum and enjoy the 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR):

Check Your Spectrum Package: Verify that your Spectrum cable package includes The Cowboy Channel.

If you're unsure, log in to your Spectrum account or call their customer service at 1-833-267-6094 to confirm or upgrade your plan.

Find The Cowboy Channel on Spectrum: Channel numbers for The Cowboy Channel vary by location. Use the Spectrum channel lineup tool on their website to find the channel number for your area.

Watch the NFR Live: The 2024 NFR will air from December 5 to December 14, with events starting at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) daily. Use your program guide to locate live broadcasts.

, with events starting at (PST) daily. Use your program guide to locate live broadcasts. Set Up DVR or On-Demand Viewing: Use Spectrum's DVR service to record NFR broadcasts for later viewing. Check Spectrum's On-Demand library to see if rodeo content is available for replay.

Access The Cowboy Channel App: If you have Spectrum TV, you may also be able to log in to The Cowboy Channel app with your Spectrum credentials for additional features like live streaming and exclusive content.

NFR 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

The National Finals Rodeo will be broadcast live on The Cowboy Channel & RFD-TV from December 5 to December 14. The event will start at 8:45 PM Eastern Time (ET) and end at 11:30 PM ET each night.

Here is a detailed schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 5: 8:45 pm - 11:30 PM ET, The Cowboy Channel

Friday, Dec. 6: 8:45 pm - 11:30 PM ET, The Cowboy Channel

Saturday, Dec. 7: 8:45 pm -11:30 PM ET, The Cowboy Channel

Sunday, Dec. 8: 8:45 pm - 11:30 PM ET, The Cowboy Channel

Monday, Dec. 9: 8:45 pm - 11:30 PM ET, The Cowboy Channel

Tuesday, Dec. 10: 8:45 pm - 11:30 PM ET, The Cowboy Channel

Wednesday, Dec. 11: 8:45 pm - 11:30 PM ET, The Cowboy Channel

Thursday, Dec. 12: 8:45 pm - 11:30 PM ET, The Cowboy Channel

Friday, Dec. 13: 8:45 pm - 11:30 PM ET, The Cowboy Channel

Saturday, Dec. 14: 8:45 pm - 11:30 PM ET, The Cowboy Channel

For more information, please visit https://www.cowboychannel.plus/

