NFR Live Stream 2025 - The Cowboy Channel Set to Broadcast Every Round of the National Finals Rodeo, Date, Time, Schedule, Channel, How to Watch on Cowboy Channel Plus

The 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will appear exclusively on The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, RURAL RADIO on Sirius XM, and PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The countdown to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2025 has officially begun, and The Cowboy Channel—alongside Cowboy Channel Plus—is gearing up for what is expected to be one of the largest streaming audiences in rodeo history. With fans tuning in from across the United States and around the world, this year's NFR promises more access, more coverage, and more excitement than ever before.

NFR 2025 Live Streaming Guide:

Event: National Finals Rodeo 2025

Dates: 4-13 December 2025

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Organizer: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Streaming: Cowboy Channel Plus (online)

Running from December 4–13, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the Wrangler NFR will showcase the top PRCA athletes competing across all major rodeo disciplines. The Cowboy Channel will deliver full nightly broadcasts, while Cowboy Channel Plus offers complete streaming access, including multiple camera angles, live feeds, highlights, and on-demand replays.

For fans on the go, Cowboy Channel Plus ensures smooth, HD-quality streaming on any device—smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and desktop browsers. Subscription packages will provide full 10-night live coverage along with exclusive behind-the-scenes content from Las Vegas.

This year's streaming schedule aligns with the official NFR event times, making it easy for fans to follow every ride, every score, and every championship moment. With expanded digital infrastructure and global accessibility, 2025 is projected to be the most-watched NFR in streaming history.

As anticipation builds, The Cowboy Channel encourages fans to secure their streaming access early and prepare for a record-breaking year of rodeo action.

NFR TV Schedule 2025

National Finals Rodeo: Day 1

Date: Thursday, 4th December 2025

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 2

Date: Friday, 5th December 2025

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 3

Date: Saturday, 6th December 2025

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 4

Date: Sunday, 7th December 2025

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 5

Date: Monday, 8th December 2025

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 6

Date: Tuesday, 9th December 2025

Time: 5:45 PM PST/8:45 PM EST

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 7

Date: Wednesday, 10th December 2025

Time: 5:45 PM PST/8:45 PM EST

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 8

Date: Thursday, 11th December 2025

Time: 5:45 PM PST/8:45 PM EST

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 9

Date: Friday, 12th December 2025

Time: 5:45 PM PST/8:45 PM EST

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 10

Date: Saturday, 13th December 2025

Time: 5:45 PM PST/8:45 PM EST

TV: The Cowboy Channel

NFR Broadcast Schedule 2025 - Presented by Mahindra

Zero In - 4:00 PM ET

Deep Dive - 4:30 PM ET

NFR Tailgate Party - 5:00 PM ET

Western Sports Round-Up - 7:00 PM ET

NFR Preshow - 8:00 PM ET

National Finals Rodeo (NFR) - 8:45 PM ET

NFR Post Show - 11:30 PM

NFR Buckle Presentation - 12:30 AM ET

Frequently Asked Questions – Wrangler NFR 2025 Live Streaming

1. How can I watch the Wrangler NFR 2025 live?

You can watch the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2025 live on The Cowboy Channel and through the Cowboy Channel Plus streaming platform. Cowboy Channel Plus offers full live coverage, multiple camera angles, highlights, and on-demand replays.

2. What dates will the NFR 2025 take place?

Wrangler NFR 2025 runs from December 4–13, 2025 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. What time does NFR 2025 start each night?

Each night of the NFR typically begins around 5:45 PM PST / 8:45 PM EST. Exact broadcast start times will be confirmed by The Cowboy Channel closer to the event.

4. Who is broadcasting the NFR 2025 on TV?

The Cowboy Channel is the official television broadcaster of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2025, delivering full nightly coverage.

5. Can I stream the NFR 2025 online?

Yes. Cowboy Channel Plus is the official digital streaming home for NFR 2025. Subscribers can watch live on any device including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers.

6. Do I need a subscription to watch NFR on Cowboy Channel Plus?

Yes. A paid subscription or the NFR Streaming Pass is required to access the full 10-night live coverage and additional content on Cowboy Channel Plus.

7. Is NFR streaming available outside the United States?

Cowboy Channel Plus offers streaming access to many international regions. Availability may vary depending on local rights restrictions.

8. Can I watch NFR 2025 replays?

Yes. Cowboy Channel Plus includes on-demand replays, highlights, and event archives for subscribers.

9. What devices are supported for NFR streaming?

You can stream NFR 2025 on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, smart TVs, and desktop browsers.

10. Will The Cowboy Channel offer behind-the-scenes coverage?

Yes. The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus will provide exclusive backstage access, interviews, arena updates, and Las Vegas coverage throughout the event.

11. How much does the NFR streaming pass cost?

Pricing will be officially announced by The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus, but the package typically includes full 10-night access and bonus content.

12. Where can I find the full NFR 2025 TV schedule?

The complete NFR 2025 broadcast schedule will be published on TheCowboyChannel.com and within the Cowboy Channel Plus app as the event approaches

Media Contact

