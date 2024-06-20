Ng Wei Kwan presents '"Simple" Project Management: for Noobs to Pros'

New book new book demystifies project management, making it approachable and manageable for novices

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ng Wei Kwan announces the release of ""Simple" Project Management: for Noobs to Pros" (published by Partridge Singapore). Written with high school and college students in mind, this manual provides simple tools and techniques to help beginners succeed in their first project and guide them towards PMP certification.

Project Management is a discipline that involves initiating, planning, executing, and controlling complex projects to achieve specific goals and objectives. Project managers lead teams, manage resources, communicate with stakeholders, and deliver quality results on time and within budget. But despite its importance, project management is often perceived as daunting, especially for high school students and fresh graduates embarking on their first project.

""Simple" Project Management: for Noobs to Pros" is written to serve as an accessible guide for those with little or no knowledge and experience in project management. It breaks down the process into easy-to-understand steps, using the PMBOK framework, to help beginners complete their projects successfully. The book also provides valuable insights into the skills required for effective project management, offering practical tips to ensure project and organizational success.

"The goal is to make it simple enough for the first project and complex enough to be used as steppingstones to obtaining the PMP certification," the author states. "Project Management is not dull, difficult or scary. One does not need to have a Master's in Project Management to start a project. As long as one is willing to put in the work plus guidance provided in the book, there is a high chance of achieving success."

About the Author

Ng Wei Kwan, PMP is an engineer by training with experience in design (with a U.S. patent) and manufacturing. He has over 15 years' experience in project management, doing new product introduction, plant transfer and new factory setup. He has conducted training in project management since 2012 and received his PMP-certification in 2014. ""Simple" Project Management: for Noobs to Pros" is his first book.

