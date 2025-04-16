nGageteam and Mytra Consulting Partner to Support Digital Transformation for Telecom and Utility Providers

nGageteam and Mytra Consulting Unite to Enhance Support for Connectbase Platform Users

ANDERSON, Ind., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting is proud to announce a strategic partnership with nGageteam, a consulting firm specializing in helping service providers get the most out of their investment in the Connectbase platform. This collaboration brings together two firms focused on enabling broadband providers, utilities, and telecom organizations to improve operational efficiency, accelerate sales, and enhance their competitive edge through better use of digital platforms.

"We are excited to join forces with the exceptional team at nGageteam," said John Greene, CEO of Mytra Consulting. "Their deep product knowledge and technical insight into the Connectbase platform perfectly complement our strategic consulting and operational expertise. Together, we will offer providers a more complete support experience to help them succeed in today's fast-paced market."

As part of this alliance, nGageteam will contribute product guidance, integration support, and onboarding services, while Mytra Consulting brings expertise in strategic planning, workflow optimization, and long-term organizational alignment. "Our partnership with Mytra Consulting allows us to reach and support a broader group of service providers," said Jim Murphy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of nGageteam. "We are united in our goal of providing actionable insights and practical services that help providers compete more effectively in a digital-first landscape."

This collaboration is especially relevant for independent broadband providers, ILECs, cooperatives, and regional carriers looking to streamline quoting, improve data readiness, and expand visibility to prospective buyers through digital network platforms. Bill Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Mytra Consulting, emphasized the value of the partnership: "Working with nGageteam allows us to extend our services and help clients fully leverage the capabilities of the platforms they rely on, including Connectbase."

About nGageteam

nGageteam is a consulting firm founded by industry veterans and former Connectbase product experts. The company offers onboarding, optimization, and API integration services to help service providers get the most out of The Connected World platform. nGageteam empowers clients with tailored support that improves data quality, quoting speed, and buyer visibility. For more information, visit www.ngageteam.com.

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Ivanuska, Mytra Consulting, 1 317-403-3550, [email protected], www.mytraconsulting.com

