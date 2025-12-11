NGO Effort Brings Life-Saving Clean Water to Athi River's Most Vulnerable

"Today, more than two-thirds of the population in Athi River have access to clean water. This couldn't have been accomplished without the faithful missionaries who spent hours each day serving their neighbors. Their commitment to walk alongside families in need is what fuels our ministry's mission." Post this

"Today, more than two-thirds of the population in Athi River have access to clean water," said Christopher Beth, founder, chief storyteller and director of The Bucket Ministry. "This couldn't have been accomplished without the faithful missionaries who spent hours each day serving their neighbors. Their commitment to walk alongside families in need is what fuels our ministry's mission."

During the campaign, The Bucket Ministry partnered with local leaders and pastors to distribute Sawyer PointONE® filters connected to buckets, which provide up to 20-plus years of clean, safe, drinking water. The filter has been proven to be highly effective, dramatically lower diarrhea rates. A study in Kibera, Nairobi revealed that within just 70 days of use, self-reported diarrhea rates plummeted from 52.7% to 2.2%. As of December 2024, The Bucket Ministry has provided 100% of Kibera with clean water filters.

"I've said it time and time again—diarrheal disease is preventable," said Beth. "No one should suffer from something that can be easily addressed with access to clean resources like water. Yet around the world, families are facing a global crisis that steals lives every single day."

The Bucket Ministry initially set out to reach one-third of the population in Athi River, but through expanded efforts, clean water was provided to over two-thirds—benefiting 55,276 residents. Government officials and residents alike have quickly recognized the impact of the filter and the lives that it would forever change. Many individuals noted that the ministry's efforts have brought hope, dignity and relief to families that faced uncertainty and daily hardship.

"Clean water changes everything," said Derrick Mesulamu, Executive Director of the Athi River campaign. "I have personally witnessed the physical, emotional and even more importantly, the spiritual transformation that happens when a community receives such an essential resource. The life-changing gift of clean, drinking water provides hope where there is none and gives families a reason to move forward."

Since the launch of the campaign in 2023, the local missionary team in Athi River shared the Gospel 69,300-plus times, experienced 2,401 professions of faith and conducted 365 baptisms, according to The Bucket Ministry's proprietary Mission Mapping system.

"Our mission goes far beyond meeting physical needs; it's also about caring for the souls of people who are living in spiritual darkness," said Beth. "We thank God for opening even more doors for the Gospel in Athi River than we could have ever anticipated."

The completion of the Athi River campaign was made possible through the faithful support and generosity of several partners including The Stroller Foundation, Jesus Film Project, Cross City Church and Sawyer Projects.

The local missionary team serving in Athi River is now preparing to help communities in Kawangware, Kenya, one of the largest slums in Africa where over 700,000 people lack access to clean, safe drinking water. Kawangware is home to 10 distinct tribes including: Kikuyus, Baganda, Burundi, Digo, Kalenjin, Luhyas, Luo, Rendile, Sudanese and Turkana. The Bucket Ministry has begun conducting small scale distributions and is actively assessing the whole slum.

For more information about the Athi River campaign, visit http://thebucketministry.org/athi-river-campaign.

About The Bucket Ministry

The Bucket Ministry is a non-profit organization working to share God's love through the gift of clean, safe, drinking water. Founded in 2012, The Bucket Ministry has worked in more than 20 countries with its goal of eventually expanding to everywhere in need of clean water and the Gospel of Jesus. More information is at TheBucketMinistry.org.

