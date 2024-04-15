NGS Strategies for Vaccine Development and Surveillance of Respiratory Viruses, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speaker will provide a comprehensive overview of NGS tactics for analyzing respiratory RNA viruses and key gene sequences, thus highlighting their role in guiding clinical management, surveillance efforts and outbreak control measures. Post this

The attendees will gain insights into the intricacy of NGS assay development and validation where considerations such as workflow optimization and methodological choices, including probe-based versus amplicon sequencing, play pivotal roles in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of results.

The expert speaker will also provide a comprehensive overview of NGS tactics for analyzing respiratory RNA viruses and key gene sequences, thus highlighting their role in guiding clinical management, surveillance efforts and outbreak control measures.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into NGS sequencing techniques tailored for analyzing respiratory RNA viruses with a focus on vaccine development.

Join Kirthi Kumar Kutumbaka, PhD, Scientific Manager, Research & Development, Eurofins Viracor Biopharma Services, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit NGS Strategies for Vaccine Development and Surveillance of Respiratory Viruses.

