NGS Strategies for Vaccine Development and Surveillance of Respiratory Viruses, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, discover cutting-edge advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques tailored for analyzing respiratory RNA viruses, offering insights into viral diversity and evolution. The featured speaker will discuss how NGS enhances vaccine development efforts by uncovering crucial information on viral diversity, evolution and potential vaccine targets essential for effective immunization strategies.
TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the landscape of infectious diseases, next-generation sequencing (NGS) has emerged as a transformative technology, offering unparalleled insights into the complex dynamics of respiratory RNA viruses and critical gene sequences associated with viral infection. This webinar delves into the multifaceted applications of NGS, spanning from viral typing and targeted gene sequencing to whole-genome analysis, with a particular focus on its utility in outbreak tracing and clinical diagnostics.
In this webinar, the expert speaker addresses the inherent challenges associated with analyzing low viral load clinical samples and offers strategies to enhance sensitivity and specificity in NGS-based assays. By leveraging whole-genome sequencing (WGS), NGS enables the simultaneous detection of multiple viral strains within a single sample, shedding light on the complex interplay between different pathogens and their implications for clinical management and public health interventions.
The attendees will gain insights into the intricacy of NGS assay development and validation where considerations such as workflow optimization and methodological choices, including probe-based versus amplicon sequencing, play pivotal roles in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of results.
The expert speaker will also provide a comprehensive overview of NGS tactics for analyzing respiratory RNA viruses and key gene sequences, thus highlighting their role in guiding clinical management, surveillance efforts and outbreak control measures.
Join Kirthi Kumar Kutumbaka, PhD, Scientific Manager, Research & Development, Eurofins Viracor Biopharma Services, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
