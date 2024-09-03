NHC Enhances Its STACKedge™ Suite by Adding Technology From Check Point Software

New Horizon Communications Corp. (NHC), THE Communications STACK Provider offering network communication services to organizations and businesses of all sizes in North America, expands its Security STACKedge solutions with the addition of Quantum Network Security Appliances from Check Point Software Technologies.

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Check Point Quantum portfolio delivers top-tier cybersecurity and network performance, designed to protect businesses of all sizes from advanced threats. These appliances feature innovative threat prevention technology, ensuring robust protection against cyberattacks. With scalable architecture, Quantum Appliances can adapt to the evolving needs of any organization, providing flexibility and reliability. Their advanced management capabilities simplify integration and streamline security operations.

NHC VP of Managed Services, Brent Lucas said "We are thrilled to continue our strategic partnership with Check Point and bring the Quantum Security Appliances to our portfolio. This collaboration represents our commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced and future-proof security solutions in the industry. Together, we will ensure our clients' critical data and operations are protected against the evolving threat landscape."

"NHC has trusted and integrated Check Point products in our edge solutions for years, recognizing their leadership in the industry. Both our customers and the NHC Team consider Check Point an essential partner in the fight for network security." Said Eric Anderson, NHC CTO.

"We are thrilled to announce our expanded partnership with NHC, a significant step in our ongoing commitment to provide the best security," said Francisco Criado, Check Point's VP of Global Partner Ecosystem Organization. "This collaboration enables NHC's ecosystem with Check Point Quantum Security, delivering robust security solutions to safeguard enterprises from a diverse range of threats."

About NHC:

New Horizon Communications (NHC) has been delivering cloud-based and legacy Telco communication services to businesses in North America since 2002. As THE Communications STACK Provider™, NHC packages a wide range of solutions for business communications and collaboration, sold exclusively through Partners. NHC stacks these solutions into three layers;

Network Services all types of network access

Overlay Services like UCaaS, VoIP, Contact Center, collaboration, SD-WAN, Edge, and Cloud Cyber Security

Managed Services like Managed Wi-Fi, Security Monitoring, and Disaster Recovery.

All delivered on a single invoice, managed from a single pane of glass with 24x7 stateside support teams. NHC is obsessed with the Partner and Customer experience from design, quoting, provisioning, project management, billing, repair, and account management.

For more information, please visit nhcgrp.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

