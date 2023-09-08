NHK WORLD PREMIUM launches in 13 countries on toober in October

International access expanded via toober on multiple digital television platforms Responding to the expanding variety of ways that consumers access television today, NHK WORLD PREMIUM (NWP) has chosen the Toronto-based live television app toober to distribute its Japanese-language news, sports, and entertainment programming to viewers outside Japan. toober, the first live TV app designed to connect viewers to specialty television from around the world, will bring NHK's NWP content to audiences in 13 countries beginning in October 2023, as well as additional countries in the coming months. Via toober, NWP will be available on AndroidTV/Google TV Playstore, Apple TV, LG, Roku, and Samsung.
TOKYO and TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to the expanding variety of ways that consumers access television today, NHK WORLD PREMIUM (NWP) has chosen the Toronto-based live television app toober to distribute its Japanese-language news, sports, and entertainment programming to viewers outside Japan. toober, the first live TV app designed to connect viewers to specialty television from around the world, will bring NHK's NWP content to audiences in 13 countries beginning in October 2023, as well as additional countries in the coming months. Via toober, NWP will be available on AndroidTV/Google TV Playstore, Apple TV, LG, Roku, and Samsung.
In phase one of what will be an ongoing partnership to increase access to NWP for international viewers, this October, toober will be launching NWP on its platform to these thirteen (13) countries:
Austria
Belgium
Denmark
Finland
Germany
Holy See/Vatican City
Italy
Netherlands
Norway
Spain
Sweden
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
"toober is designed to make it easier for viewers all over the world to access the content they want to watch on any device or platform they prefer," explains Sasha Zivanovic, CEO, toober. "We are delighted to partner with NWP to bring their excellent content onto our platform and onto the TVs, computers, and mobile devices of all our toober viewers."
"JIB is excited to have NHK's flagship international Japanese language channel, NHK WORLD PREMIUM, on the toober platform," according to Mr. Jun Takao, President and CEO of Japan International Broadcasting Inc, the channel's exclusive international distributor. "By giving our viewers access through a wide range of popular streaming services, toober greatly expands the range of the channel to almost anyone with an internet connection in the territory where the service is launched."
Sign up to watch NWP on toober by going to www.toober.com. Additional global availability is forthcoming, and toober will be launching on additional platforms and expanding its global footprint in the coming months.
About NHK WORLD PREMIUM
NHK WORLD PREMIUM is NHK's Japanese-language channel for overseas viewers. Round-the-clock programming features a wide variety of content, including news, dramas, music, kids' shows, and sports, drawn from the NHK channel in Japan.
Contact NHK WORLD PREMIUM:
Japan International Broadcasting Inc.
EMEA Distribution Team
[email protected]
About toober
toober offers access to a large – and always expanding – catalogue of channels from all over the world at one low price. With new channels added every month and content in more than 25 languages, toober gives viewers a way to watch anything their hearts desire.
Contact toober:
Juli Anne Patty +1-416-301-3100 x347 [email protected]
