NHK WORLD PREMIUM launches in 13 countries on toober in October

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Holy See/Vatican City

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

"toober is designed to make it easier for viewers all over the world to access the content they want to watch on any device or platform they prefer," explains Sasha Zivanovic, CEO, toober. "We are delighted to partner with NWP to bring their excellent content onto our platform and onto the TVs, computers, and mobile devices of all our toober viewers."

"JIB is excited to have NHK's flagship international Japanese language channel, NHK WORLD PREMIUM, on the toober platform," according to Mr. Jun Takao, President and CEO of Japan International Broadcasting Inc, the channel's exclusive international distributor. "By giving our viewers access through a wide range of popular streaming services, toober greatly expands the range of the channel to almost anyone with an internet connection in the territory where the service is launched."

Sign up to watch NWP on toober by going to www.toober.com.

About NHK WORLD PREMIUM

NHK WORLD PREMIUM is NHK's Japanese-language channel for overseas viewers. Round-the-clock programming features a wide variety of content, including news, dramas, music, kids' shows, and sports, drawn from the NHK channel in Japan.

About toober

toober offers access to a large – and always expanding – catalogue of channels from all over the world at one low price. With new channels added every month and content in more than 25 languages, toober gives viewers a way to watch anything their hearts desire.

SOURCE toober