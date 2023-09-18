NHL Head Coach Derek Lalonde helps 41st Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala Raise Over $800,000 for Charity

I've been effected by cancer with my family, my immediate family. Anytime I can help out I can, I'm really looking forward to being the guest speaker tonight. Tweet this

This year's benefiting organizations included of the American Cancer Society, Make-a-Wish Foundation, the First Day Shoe Fund, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan, Gull Lake Community Schools, Family Camps, the American Heart Association, Sherman Lake YMCA, K C Ready 4S, Southwest Michigan Miracle League, Wings of Mercy, Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center, Walk Tall Foundation for Kids, and Family & Children Services.

Joe St. Germain won the big raffle drawing of the night, with the option of taking home the brand new Honda Accord, courtesy of Platinum Sponsor West Michigan Honda Dealers, or a $30,000 cash prize. Other winners walked away with private helicopter tours, exclusive VIP tickets to the Kentucky Derby, a hot air balloon ride, Little Caesars arena suite access for 16, a private jet ride and suite access at Lambeau stadium, a 116-foot luxury yacht trip for six people for six days and five nights, and much more.

"I've been effected by cancer with my family, my immediate family," Lalonde said. "Anytime I can help out I can, I'm really looking forward to being the guest speaker tonight."

About the Drive for Life Foundation Gala For four decades, the Drive for Life Gala has attracted the support of business leaders, sponsors and volunteers; bringing the Kalamazoo community together for an extraordinary night of charity.

The Drive for Life Gala debuted in 1982 with a starting ticket price of just $1, raising less than $20,000 for the American Cancer Society. Today, the annual Drive for Life Gala –presented by Zeigler Auto Group, Greenleaf Trust and Huntington Bank– benefits the American Cancer Society and other local charities with over $5.5 million given over the last 40 years.

__title__ ]Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 42 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,400 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

Francis Mariela, Drive for Life Foundation, 2392736976, [email protected], driveforlifefoundation.org

SOURCE Drive for Life Foundation