NHL Head Coach Derek Lalonde Joins the 41st Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala September 14, 2023

"I'm extremely honored to participate in this year's Gala," said Lalonde, who was named the 28th head coach of the Red Wings on June 30, 2022, quickly guiding the NHL franchise to its most wins (35) and points (80) since 2015-2016.

"For over four decades the Drive for Life Foundation has supported so many worthy causes, including one of particular importance to me and my family – the American Cancer Society. I look forward to a great night with the Kalamazoo community and assisting with the amazing fundraising efforts of this group."

Prior to becoming head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, Lalonde helped lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021. The Brasher Falls native also earned the 2014-2015 John Brophy Award, which goes to the Coach of the Year for the ECHL. This win was in large part due to a 58-point improvement from the previous year, which remains the largest in league history. Besides these, and many more accomplishments, Lalonde was named the USHL Coach of the Year for 2011-2012, earned gold as assistant coach for Team USA during the 2012 and 2013 World Junior A Challenges, and was an assistant coach of the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

The 41st Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala will be presented by Zeigler Auto Group, Greenleaf Trust, and Huntington National Bank in benefit of the American Cancer Society, Make-a-Wish Foundation, the First Day Shoe Fund, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan, Gull Lake Community Schools, Family Camps, the American Heart Association, Sherman Lake YMCA, K C Ready 4S, Southwest Michigan Miracle League, Wings of Mercy, Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center, Walk Tall Foundation for Kids, and Family & Children Services.

"Every year the Drive for Life Foundation Gala continues to deliver hope in a real way to so many in our community through the dedicated efforts of our charity partners. We are proud to continue to support the American Cancer Society as well as many of our local organizations that do a terrific job at providing services to those who need it most," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group, a Presenting Sponsor for the Drive for Life Foundation Gala.

Over the last four decades, the Drive for Life Foundation has donated over over $5.5 million given to worthy causes and organizations.

Tickets for the Gala are now available online at driveforlifefoundation.org with every $300 entry admitting two guests, and serving as one raffle ticket for a chance to win a new 2023 Honda Accord or $30,000 cash courtesy of Platinum Sponsor West Michigan Honda Dealers.

Guests will enjoy a social cocktail hour, a silent auction, live auction, and much more. For ticket information visit driveforlifefoundation.org, call 269.488.2203, or email Beth Kalleward at [email protected]. For sponsorship opportunities please contact Monty Porter at [email protected] or call 269.585.6603.

About the Drive for Life Foundation Gala

For four decades, the Drive for Life Gala has attracted the support of business leaders, sponsors and volunteers; bringing the Kalamazoo community together for an extraordinary night of charity.

The Drive for Life Gala debuted in 1982 with a starting ticket price of just $1, raising less than $20,000 for the American Cancer Society. Today, the annual Drive for Life Gala –presented by Zeigler Auto Group, Greenleaf Trust and Huntington Bank– benefits the American Cancer Society and other local charities with over $5.5 million given over the last 40 years.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 82 franchises across 39 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,400 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

