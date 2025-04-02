Nibbles Launches New Rewards Credit Card Offering Free Pet Insurance

The Nibbles Rewards Credit Card simplifies pet care by combining financial flexibility with meaningful savings and protection, while rewarding pet parents for the love and care they provide. Post this

"We founded Nibbles on the belief that pet parents should be rewarded for the love and care they provide," said Rafael Lopez, CEO and co-founder of Nibbles. "This card simplifies pet care by combining financial flexibility with meaningful savings and protection for our pet family members."

Exclusive Nibbles Rewards Credit Card perks include:

Financial Support for Pet Care: With a $249 annual fee, pet parents get up to $10,000 annually in accident and illness coverage to help cover unexpected veterinary expenses.

annual fee, pet parents get up to annually in accident and illness coverage to help cover unexpected veterinary expenses. Exclusive Member Perks & Benefits: Cardholders enjoy over $500 in annual savings on pet care, partner discounts, and access to exclusive pet services.

in annual savings on pet care, partner discounts, and access to exclusive pet services. Rewarding Pet-Related Spending: Earn 3X points on all pet-related expenses, including veterinary services, pet food, grooming, and boarding. Plus, earn 1X points on all everyday purchases.

World Mastercard Benefits: This year, access two months free of Instacart+ deliveries, 7% off prepaid stays with Booking.com, and Mastercard Zero Liability Protection for added security and peace of mind.

The Nibbles Rewards Credit Card, issued by Lead Bank, is now available to eligible current and future pet parents from coast to coast. To learn more and apply, visit nibbles.com.

About Nibbles:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Nibbles is a public benefit corporation dedicated to making it easier for pets to be family members while improving pets' lives. The company provides affordable healthcare options to ensure pet parents can access quality care without compromising financial stability. Through its Pet-First Philanthropy program, Nibbles allocates a portion of its profits to support animal charities and nonprofit initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to giving back to the community and improving the lives of pet parents and pets.

