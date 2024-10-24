Niche Ranks Missouri Military Academy Among 2025 Best Private Schools in America

"This recognition affirms the strength of our academic and leadership programs, parent partnership and faculty and staff. At MMA, we challenge cadets to grow academically, develop self-discipline and build the character and leadership skills to serve them throughout life." Post this

Each year, Niche compares the best private schools in America based on key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews. MMA's Niche grade specifically gives the private military boarding school top marks for its academics, instructors, clubs and activities, diversity and college preparation for its all-boys corps of cadets.

In addition to their rankings, Niche provides a medium for parent reviews to help prospective families evaluate schools for their sons. Recent feedback provided by MMA parents on Niche.com highlights the Academy's leadership and commitment to helping cadets reach their full potential, with such comments as "MMA has forever changed the trajectory of our family's posterity! Our cadet is in his 4th year, and he can't imagine life without MMA. MMA is exactly what young men need in their developing years. They see the mentors and leadership as the men they want to become."

[Visit niche.com __title__ Niche.com] to see MMA's profile and the full list of 2025 rankings, methodologies and data sources.

Media Contact

Jennifer O'Donley, CatchPhrase Communications, 5732304711, [email protected], www.catchphrasepr.com

SOURCE Missouri Military Academy