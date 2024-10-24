Niche Ranks Missouri Military Academy Among 2025 Best Private Schools in America

For the fifth year in a row, Missouri Military Academy (MMA) has ranked as a 2025 Best School in Niche.com's annual ranking.
MEXICO, Mo., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Missouri Military Academy (MMA) has ranked as a 2025 Best School in Niche.com's annual ranking. Using rankings based on dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews, Niche creates profiles for schools and universities across the U.S. and assigns each institution an overall grade based on the collected data. MMA earned an A+ in the 2025 Niche ranking.
"We are proud to be recognized once again by Niche for our commitment to helping young men reach their fullest potential," said MMA President Brigadier General Richard V. Geraci, USA (Ret). "This recognition affirms the dedication of our faculty and staff, the strength of our academic and leadership programs and the critical role of our partnership with parents. At MMA, we strive to provide an environment where cadets are challenged to grow academically, develop self-discipline and build the character and leadership skills that will serve them throughout life."
Each year, Niche compares the best private schools in America based on key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews. MMA's Niche grade specifically gives the private military boarding school top marks for its academics, instructors, clubs and activities, diversity and college preparation for its all-boys corps of cadets.
In addition to their rankings, Niche provides a medium for parent reviews to help prospective families evaluate schools for their sons. Recent feedback provided by MMA parents on Niche.com highlights the Academy's leadership and commitment to helping cadets reach their full potential, with such comments as "MMA has forever changed the trajectory of our family's posterity! Our cadet is in his 4th year, and he can't imagine life without MMA. MMA is exactly what young men need in their developing years. They see the mentors and leadership as the men they want to become."
[Visit niche.com __title__ Niche.com] to see MMA's profile and the full list of 2025 rankings, methodologies and data sources.
Media Contact
Jennifer O'Donley, CatchPhrase Communications, 5732304711, [email protected], www.catchphrasepr.com
SOURCE Missouri Military Academy
Share this article