Nichols Cauley Appoints Rob Bixler as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished executive brings expertise in capital markets, corporate strategy, and financial leadership to help guide business transformation

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nichols Cauley, a financial services company dedicated to serving small and midsized businesses, today announced the appointment of Rob Bixler as Chief Financial Officer.

Bixler most recently served as CFO of Victory Live and brings extensive experience in financial leadership, corporate strategy, and business transformation. His career includes CFO positions at investor-backed technology and services companies, corporate development and strategy leadership roles at Motorola and NCR Corporation, and investment banking experience with Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, where he advised companies on capital raising and M&A transactions.

As Chief Financial Officer, Bixler will serve on Nichols Cauley's senior leadership team, helping shape the company's financial strategy and growth agenda. His focus will include evaluating investment opportunities, supporting strategic initiatives, and aligning the company's resources, investments, financial planning capabilities, and operational priorities with its strategic direction.

"Rob understands growth and scale from multiple angles through his experience as an advisor, strategist, and operator," said Alan Whitman, CEO of Nichols Cauley. "That breadth of experience will be invaluable as we continue investing in the capabilities and resources that make a difference for our clients and team members."

"It's clear that Nichols Cauley is building something special, and I'm excited to be a part of that," said Bixler. "The company's commitment to business owners, combined with the talent, ambition, and long-term focus of the team, creates a unique opportunity to build for the future."

Bixler holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a B.S. in Economics from Cornell University.

About Nichols Cauley

Nichols Cauley is a financial services company that serves business owners differently and more effectively by applying a practical understanding of how businesses operate: how they create value, where risk resides, and how decisions intersect. Our coordinated platform brings together accounting services, transactions advisory services, and risk and insurance services so decisions reflect the full reality of a business today and tomorrow. The result is confidence in the path forward.

Nichols Cauley's innovative platform is supported by a strategic investment from Madison Dearborn Partners, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago.

For more information, visit nicholscauley.com

Nichols Cauley is the brand name under which Nichols Cauley & Associates, LLC and Nichols Cauley Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Nichols Cauley & Associates, LLC, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services and Nichols Cauley Advisory Group, LLC provides business advisory, tax, and other non-attest services.

Media Contact

Matthew Kaiserman, Nichols Cauley, 1 770-436-3100 713, [email protected], https://www.nicholscauley.com/

SOURCE Nichols Cauley