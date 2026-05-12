Nichols Cauley Deepens Tax Capabilities for Business Owners Through Acquisition of The Molieri Group

High-caliber tax boutique joins the platform built for the complex needs of small and midsized businesses

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nichols Cauley, a financial services company dedicated to small and midsized businesses, today announced the acquisition of The Molieri Group, a Miami-based high-caliber tax boutique — adding expertise in inbound and outbound international tax consulting, estate and trust matters, and complex planning for high-net-worth individuals and their businesses.

"As complexity increases for business owners, specialized tax expertise becomes essential," said Alan Whitman, CEO of Nichols Cauley. "This integration builds on Nichols Cauley's strong foundation and further bolsters our platform, adding depth to the sophistication, coordination, and practicality we deliver to our clients."

The Molieri Group's founder Alejandro Molieri grew up in South Florida and gained firsthand insight of a unique market—one with a high concentration of privately held wealth, deep ties to Latin America, and significant U.S. tax complexity. Identifying a clear opportunity, he focused on specialized tax expertise for business owners whose wealth, family, and enterprises are closely connected.

"Working directly with business owners changed everything for me," said Alejandro Molieri, founder of The Molieri Group. "You're advising the individual, not just the position, and thinking more broadly about their enterprise, family, and future. That shared perspective and commitment are what drew our team to Nichols Cauley."

In January 2026, Nichols Cauley completed a transformational merger with two complementary firms, creating a diversified financial services company that combines accounting, insurance brokerage, and transaction advisory services for small and midsized businesses.

The innovative platform is supported by a strategic investment from Madison Dearborn Partners, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and draws on Madison Dearborn's industry expertise and operational experience in the financial services sector to support continued growth and expansion.

"Nichols Cauley is grounded in a practical understanding of how businesses create value, manage risk, and make decisions. The Molieri Group adds credible, lived market experience in the wealth dynamics and international character of South Florida—capabilities that strengthen how we work with business owners across the U.S. Southeast," said Alan Whitman.

Allan Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both organizations on the transaction, said," The Molieri Group was sought after by many Top 100 CPA firms — they chose Nichols Cauley because of what it's building: a financial services company that delivers the kind of coordinated expertise that business owners rarely find in one place. This gives Nichols Cauley real momentum in the U.S. Southeast."

About Nichols Cauley

Nichols Cauley is a financial services company that serves business owners differently—and more effectively—by applying a practical understanding of how businesses operate: how they create value, where risk resides, and how decisions intersect. Our coordinated platform brings together tax, assurance, insurance, transaction advisory, and managed finance and CFO advisory, so decisions reflect the full reality of your business today and tomorrow. The result is confidence in the path forward. For more information, please visit nicholscauley.com.

Nichols Cauley is the brand name under which Nichols Cauley & Associates, LLC and Nichols Cauley Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Nichols Cauley & Associates, LLC, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services and Nichols Cauley Advisory Group, LLC provides business advisory, tax, and other non-attest services.

About The Molieri Group

The Molieri Group is a Miami‑based specialty tax boutique focused on complex tax planning for high-net-worth individuals and their businesses. Founded by Alejandro Molieri following a career at global and regional firms, the group brings together experienced CPAs and tax attorneys with deep expertise in flow‑through taxation, inbound and outbound international tax planning and consulting, investment structuring, and estate and trust planning. For more information, please visit molierigroupcpa.com

About Madison Dearborn Partners

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of more than $36 billion and has completed over 160 platform investments. MDP actively invests across three dedicated industry verticals, including financial services, healthcare, and technology & government. Drawing on deep industry and operational expertise, MDP works closely with management teams to drive value creation and operational improvement across its portfolio. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Kaiserman, Nichols Cauley, 1 770-436-3100 713, [email protected], https://www.nicholscauley.com/

SOURCE Nichols Cauley