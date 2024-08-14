Nichols Orthodontics + Aesthetics Announces Opening of Highly Anticipated Orthodontic Care

Our mission is about more than just teeth; it's about the people. Post this

As the practice expands in the coming months, additional days and hours will be added to accommodate more patients. Those on the waitlist will be contacted via email and phone to schedule their appointments. New patients are encouraged to join the waitlist by visiting nicholsortho.com.

Though a phased approach is needed to manage the demand for orthodontic care, aesthetics services are now open and accepting new clients. New patients are encouraged to contact [email protected] to book an appointment for sculptra, botox, filler, and other aesthetic services.

"Our mission is about more than just teeth; it's about the people," says Dr. Trevor Nichols. "We strive to provide an exceptional experience that goes beyond the chair, fostering a sense of trust and confidence in our patients. I'm beyond thrilled to be able to offer these services to this amazing community in the East Valley again and look forward to opening my door to more family."

About Dr. Trevor Nichols

Dr. Trevor Nichols, an Arizona native and board-certified orthodontist, is celebrated globally for his transformative work and attention to aesthetic details. He completed his undergraduate studies as valedictorian at Arizona State University and earned his Doctorate in Dental Medicine at the Arizona School for Dentistry and Oral Health, where he served as class president. Dr. Nichols then completed a residency and specialty training in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, obtaining a Master's in Orthodontics with a groundbreaking thesis on TMD. Since 2018, his dynamic lectures on fixed orthodontics and clear aligners have influenced orthodontists worldwide while he has simultaneously treated thousands of his own patients.

Ahead of opening his own practice in Gilbert, Arizona, Dr. Nichols developed an innovative approach to objective, personalized orthodontic treatment with the creation of the Nichols Smile Score. He believes his mission is about more than teeth—it's about the people. Beyond his impressive career, he cherishes his roles as a husband to Alyssa and father to their four boys. Rooted in faith and family, and with a strong passion for fitness, he inspires others with his philosophy that "the way you do anything is the way you do everything."

Contact Information

For more information about Nichols Orthodontics + Aesthetics, please visit nicholsortho.com or follow us on our Instagram channel, @dr.trevornichols.

Media Contact

Alec Gallego, Nichols Orthodontics + Aesthetics, 1 4802900162, [email protected], nicholsortho.com

SOURCE Nichols Orthodontics + Aesthetics