Nick Bailey Joins T3 Sixty as Chief Real Estate Officer

Bailey is the first executive to have served as both president and CEO at two major, public real estate franchisors. For the past five consecutive years Bailey was ranked by the Swanepoel Power 200 (sp200.com) as one of the top 100 most powerful and influential leaders in the U.S. real estate industry, this year at 10th place. He is also a two-time recipient of the Inman Innovator of the Year award, in 2018 and again in 2021.

"Nick has proven capabilities leading brands and brokers to productive changes; this future-forward perspective is needed right now as the residential real estate industry re-engineers itself following the recent practice and business impacts of the compensation lawsuits," said Jack Miller, president and CEO of T3 Sixty.

"T3 Sixty is an unparalleled leader in real estate solutions and transformation, offering objective best practices and innovative new thinking to brokerages wishing to drive meaningful change," said Bailey. "With their focus on data-driven insights and strategies there's no better time to team up than now."

Bailey also will represent T3 Sixty as an ambassador at major industry events. Organizations interested in securing Bailey for their conferences are encouraged to reach out to T3 Sixty through their website.

Stefan Swanepoel, executive chairman and founder of T3 Sixty, expressed his support for the appointment stating, "I am deeply humbled by the incredible depth of experience and leadership we have amassed at T3 Sixty. Together, we are not only helping shape the future of our industry, but also ensuring that our clients have access to some of the most informed, forward-thinking guidance available."

T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, specializing in brokerage, technology and organized real estate. The group also provides extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services.

