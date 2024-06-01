Nick Bostrom Now Streaming on Planet Classroom's YouTube Channel: Inaugural Episode of AI for a Better World

Dive into the Future with Renowned Philosopher Nick Bostrom and C.M. Rubin on Planet Classroom's Debut Episode

NEW YORK, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Planet Classroom Network proudly launches its inaugural episode of AI for a Better World, featuring guest Nick Bostrom. Streaming exclusively on Planet Classroom's YouTube Channel, this groundbreaking episode delves into the profound questions surrounding the intersection of AI, humanity, and the future of our world.

In this captivating dialogue hosted by C M Rubin, audiences will embark on a thought-provoking journey as Bostrom, a distinguished philosopher and founding director of the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University, shares his visionary insights on the transformative power of AI and its implications for humanity.

"Amidst this pivotal moment in history, our decisions on AI shape humanity's destiny. The inaugural episode of AI for a Better World' featuring Nick marks the genesis of a global conversation. By wisely harnessing AI's potential, we unlock boundless benefits for humanity. It's imperative we understand its implications and prepare for every individual's future."

Bostrom's latest book, "Deep Utopia: Life and Meaning in a Solved World", serves as the backdrop for this enlightening conversation, exploring the philosophical and spiritual challenges posed by the advancement of AI technologies. From existential risk to the quest for meaning in a post-instrumental era, Bostrom offers invaluable perspectives that promise to inspire and provoke thought.

As the world grapples with the profound implications of technological advancement, the inaugural episode of AI for a Better World serves as a beacon of insight and guidance for navigating the complexities of tomorrow. Join us today on Planet Classroom's YouTube Channel as we embark on this transformative journey with Nick Bostrom. The first episode of AI for a Better World is produced by Nicolas Olavario.

Watch Episode 1 here

About the Planet Classroom Network:

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate, and engage youth, providing a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased on the network is provided by 30 cultural organizations worldwide, with significant contributions from young people in conceptualizing, creating, and producing its vision and programming.

About Nick Bostrom:

Nick Bostrom served as a Professor in the Faculty of Philosophy at Oxford University and was the Founding Director of the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University 2005-2024. Homepage: http://www.nickbostrom.com Bostrom's work spans philosophy, science, ethics, and technology, illuminating the links between our present actions and long-term global outcomes. His influential publications, including "Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies," and his latest book, "Deep Utopia: Life and Meaning in a Solved World," have sparked global conversations about artificial intelligence and its impact on society.

About C.M. Rubin (Cathy Rubin):

C.M. Rubin is the founder of CMRubinWorld, an online publishing company focused on education, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is also the co-founder and CEO of the Planet Classroom Network for youth. With over 30 years of experience as an author, journalist, editor, executive, and entrepreneur, Rubin's expertise lies in identifying and evaluating trends in key economic sectors and industries, including the impact of innovation and technology. Her acclaimed Huffington Post blog, "The Global Search for Education," brings together distinguished thought leaders to explore key education issues faced by nations worldwide.

