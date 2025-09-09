Nick Carrillo Takes the Helm as Western Wall and Ceiling Contractors Association Chief Executive Officer

"As CEO, my focus is on evolving WWCCA to continue delivering value to members through education, networking, and technical services, while fostering strong partnerships with our labor partners and ensuring the association stays at the forefront of industry innovation." Post this

Nick brings nearly two decades of construction industry and trade association leadership experience to his new role, including almost six years with WWCCA. When serving as WWCCA Vice President, he acted as a liaison between labor and management, supported member companies across six states, and advanced initiatives in workforce development, technical services, and membership engagement. He also previously managed WWCCA's Mountain States region.

Before joining WWCCA, Nick held leadership roles with national and international organizations, including working as Western Region Vice President of FCA International and in specialty products sales and technical training with L&W Supply and California Wholesale and Supply, Inc. While at FCA, he also directed programming for GlassCon Global, a major international architectural glass and metal conference, overseeing scientific paper submissions and presentations. This combination of sales experience and leadership across associations and industry organizations gives Nick a broad perspective on labor-management relations and innovation, equipping him to effectively guide WWCCA as CEO.

"I'm proud of the work we've accomplished at WWCCA over the past five years, particularly building programs like Groundbreakers and Better Built that empower our members and enhance workforce development by inspiring the next generation of wall and ceiling professionals," said Nick. "As CEO, my focus is on evolving WWCCA to continue delivering value to members through education, networking, and technical services, while fostering strong partnerships with our labor partners and ensuring the association stays at the forefront of industry innovation."

Nick identified his first-year priorities as evolving the organization to meet the needs of today's contractors, with a strong focus on maintaining operational excellence, enhancing communication, and increasing membership value. Looking ahead, he emphasized expanding the organizations Technical Services Information Bureau membership offering, fostering the next generation of industry leaders, expanding WWCCA's presence into new states, and ensuring WWCCA is present where members consume information — whether at in-person events, on jobsites, or through digital channels.

He emphasized that much of WWCCA's strength comes from its committees, which Nick described as "the eyes and ears of the association" in spotting emerging challenges and trends. "We're fortunate to have such a strong community of volunteers whose input keeps us connected to what matters most," he said. "Our staff complements that by engaging with national and local associations, consultants, and advisors across North America, ensuring WWCCA is visible, informed, and always bringing the best value to our members."

Beyond core labor relations and technical services, WWCCA provides member company employees with dozens of opportunities each year to learn, connect, and lead. These include educational programs, quarterly committee meetings, networking events, and gatherings such as three annual golf tournaments (two in California, one in Las Vegas) and Arizona's Day at the Ballpark.

Looking further ahead, Nick said his vision is to ensure WWCCA continues to evolve as a catalyst for careers and a hub of collaboration. "Associations have been the driving force of my own career, and my hope is that every member sees the same value — that this is an association where participation matters, connections grow, and leaders are built."

WWCCA Executive Board President Anthony Rosetti of Performance Contracting, Inc. praised Nick's appointment. "Nick's history of launching innovative programs and connecting with members at every level gives us great confidence in his leadership," said Rosetti. "We're excited for his vision and commitment to ensuring WWCCA continues to be a valuable, relevant and forward-thinking resource for our members and the industry."

About the Western Wall and Ceiling Contractors Association

The Western Wall and Ceiling Contractors Association (WWCCA) is the administrative and technical voice and resource for the western region signatory wall and ceiling industry. For 124 years, WWCCA has supported contractors and industry affiliates across California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico through labor relations, technical services, education, industry advocacy, and social initiatives. With offices in California, Nevada, and Arizona, and nearly 200 member companies and affiliates, WWCCA works in partnership with the four major wall and ceiling labor unions, guiding training, apprenticeships, and next-generation workforce development while maintaining a strong legacy of collaboration, innovation, and leadership. Visit https://wwcca.org/ to Learn more.

