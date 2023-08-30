Nick Genade Has Been Promoted to Senior Quality Assurance Engineer with Full Sail Partners

"As Senior QA Engineer, Nick is ready to progress even further with his management of quality assurance testing utilizing his prior knowledge of the development of and issues pertaining to the Blackbox Connector solution," noted Pete Nuffer, Director of Solution Development. Tweet this

Previously working as a QA Engineer for the Full Sail Partners' Development team for over seven years, Nick is very focused on code being to a certain standard when it comes to the Blackbox Connector environment. Due to his demonstrated expertise in testing .NET applications hosted in Azure, his strong technical skills, and contributions to the overall quality of the application through effective planning, design, execution, and analysis of testing efforts, he is well suited for this promotion. Furthermore, Nick's leadership and mentorship to junior team members makes him a key player in the further development of Full Sail Partners' innovative efforts.

With Nick's promotion to Senior QA Engineer, he will have even more opportunities to discover, determine and implement the best testing strategies which will lead to even better results. Thus, there will now be even more enhanced user experience and reliability. For the current and future clients that utilize the Blackbox Connector solutions, they will benefit greatly from Nick's new role.

