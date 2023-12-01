Nick Pirone Joins Ruppert Properties as Director of Investments

"We are excited to have Nick's extensive background in capital markets on our team." - Bill Meissner, President, Ruppert Properties Post this

Nick's day-to-day will include oversight of the acquisition and stabilization process for value-add investments as well as the leasing activity for ground-up development projects. Prior to joining Ruppert Properties, Nick held a senior position with one of the largest capital markets firms on the East Coast.

Ruppert Properties is a family and employee-owned company that invests, owns and manages flex, industrial and office properties throughout the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan region. Their industry experience and hands-on approach to development, construction, leasing and management allows them to competitively serve a wide variety of users. For more information, please visit http://www.ruppertproperties.com.

Media Contact

Bill Meissner, President, Ruppert Properties, (301) 695-0550, [email protected], www.ruppertproperties.com

