Nick Pirone Joins Ruppert Properties as Director of Investments

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ruppert Properties is pleased to welcome Nick Pirone as their Director of Investments. In the company's newly formed position, Nick will be responsible for driving the company's investment initiatives by pursuing opportunities locally and in new markets.
"We are excited to have Nick's extensive background in capital markets on our team," said Bill Meissner, President of Ruppert Properties. "He is well respected throughout the industry with a proven track record, and his addition to Ruppert positions us well to strategically expand our portfolio."
Nick's day-to-day will include oversight of the acquisition and stabilization process for value-add investments as well as the leasing activity for ground-up development projects. Prior to joining Ruppert Properties, Nick held a senior position with one of the largest capital markets firms on the East Coast.
Ruppert Properties is a family and employee-owned company that invests, owns and manages flex, industrial and office properties throughout the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan region. Their industry experience and hands-on approach to development, construction, leasing and management allows them to competitively serve a wide variety of users. For more information, please visit http://www.ruppertproperties.com.
