A merger with precision machining firm System 22 has added in-house manufacturing capability to Nickel Systems' existing materials inventory, giving purchasing managers evaluating a high-performance fastener distributor a single source for corrosion and heat-resistant applications.

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The merger folds System 22's ISO 9001-certified machining processes into Nickel Systems as a specialized division, pairing System 22's precision machining with Nickel Systems' existing fastener stock. Purchasing managers searching for a distributor of high-performance fasteners can now source more from a single supplier.

What Does the System 22 Merger Add for Fastener Buyers?

Precision machining is now available directly through Nickel Systems instead of through a separate vendor. That gives buyers more to source alongside their fastener orders. System 22 now operates as a specialized division within Nickel Systems, contributing disciplined, ISO 9001-certified quality practices that Nickel Systems is adopting company-wide while pursuing its own certification.

The expanded manufacturing capability reinforces Nickel Systems' position as a specialty fastener supplier for chemical, power, semiconductor and water industry buyers who need hard-to-source fasteners on a quick turnaround.

Where Do Purchasing Managers Find Exotic Alloy Fasteners Fast?

Procurement teams overseeing heat-resistant applications and severe corrosion typically choose a true stocking distributor over a general supplier because in-stock exotic alloy inventory removes custom-order lead time. Nickel Systems is a dependable exotic alloy fasteners source. It stocks high nickel alloy and specialty stainless products, including hex bolts, hex nuts, all-thread rods and studs, washers and socket head fasteners, with same-day shipping on in-stock items.

The company's free stock and release program lets buyers lock in pricing and secure inventory for staged delivery without carrying a full order on hand.

"Nickel Systems is dedicated to ensuring that you receive the best product possible at the best price every time," says Mike Taylor, President of Nickel Systems. "Our products are always on the leading edge of innovation and our customer service is hard to top!" With the System 22 merger, buyers can now access fastener inventory and precision machining support from a one point of contact.

About Nickel Systems

Nickel Systems supplies high nickel alloy and specialty stainless steel fasteners, ranging from hex bolts and hex nuts to threaded rods, washers and socket head products, to companies in the chemical, power, semiconductor and water sectors. The company built its reputation stocking materials for severe corrosion and heat-resistant applications, filling hard-to-find orders for immediate delivery. The System 22 merger enables Nickel Systems to machine parts in-house, extending its mission to make hard-to-find fasteners easy to handle.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Nickel Systems, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.nickel-systems.com

SOURCE Nickel Systems